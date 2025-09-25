Flipkart introduces 'Trust Shield' program for consumers: a first-of-its-kind initiative for seamless shopping and post-purchase experience

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25: Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today announced the launch of Flipkart Trust Shield, an industry-first post-purchase protection program that places Flipkart as the sole point of contact for any product-related issues within 30 days of delivery. This industry-first initiative offers support for accidental damage and liquid ingress, in addition to brand-assured warranty for manufacturing defects across large appliances, mobiles, and select electronics. Flipkart Trust Shield ensures that customers interact only with Flipkart, from issue reporting to resolution.

Key highlights include:

- 30-day post-purchase support for accidental damage and liquid ingress from the date of delivery, in addition to the brand-assured warranty for manufacturing defects

- Swift resolution, including instant claim initiation, resolution targeted within 2 working days, and full closure within 7 working days

- Flipkart as the single point of contact, requiring no brand follow-ups or service runarounds

- Free doorstep repair service, including pickup and drop-off if required

- Hassle-free claim process with no documents needed for defective products, and only basic evidence required for accidental damage

- App-based claim visibility enabling real-time updates and status tracking

- Trust Shield visibility, the protection badge will be clearly shown in the order details page and reflected in the customer invoice for added transparency

This program ensures resolution within 2 working days and offers seamless in-app tracking spanning a wide range of products, including ACs, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and so on. While all products continue to carry the brand-assured warranties as listed, the newly introduced Trust Shield program brings an added layer of reliability to the shopping experience. With 24/7 customer support and expedited issue resolution, consumers can now enjoy faster assistance and greater peace of mind, making every purchase more secure and satisfying.

Rakesh Krishnan, Vice President, Large Appliances at Flipkart, said, "As festive season is a much-awaited time to purchase products for millions of customers, we understand that the post-purchase experience is just as important as the buying moment. Flipkart Trust Shield is a reflection of our customer-centric innovations that make shopping seamless from discovery to purchase. While many platforms focus primarily on the point of sale, Flipkart is happy to extend its responsibility into the ownership phase, providing consumers with peace of mind, hassle-free resolutions, and real-time visibility. This is not just a festive launch; it's a testament to Flipkart's commitment to building trust and setting new standards for reliability in online retail."

Unlike standard return and replacement policies that direct customers to coordinate with brands, Flipkart Trust Shield allows customers to raise tickets directly through the Flipkart app, offering real-time visibility of their claim status. This streamlined approach eliminates repeated follow-ups with multiple parties while ensuring timely resolution.

As Flipkart continues to enhance the online shopping journey, initiatives like Trust Shield demonstrate a deeper understanding of evolving consumer expectations, where value goes beyond price points. By integrating post-purchase care into its core offering, Flipkart is not only elevating the standard for customer experience but also strengthening its role as a trusted partner in every stage of the shopping journey.

About the Flipkart Group

The Flipkart Group is one of India's leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip and super.money.

Established in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of sellers, merchants, and small businesses to participate in India's digital commerce revolution. With a registered user base of more than 500 million, Flipkart's marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Today, there are over 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers. With a focus on empowering and delighting every Indian by delivering value through technology and innovation, Flipkart has created thousands of jobs in the ecosystem while empowering generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs. Flipkart has pioneered services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, Easy Returns, and UPI. These customer-centric innovations focus on enhancing digital payment offerings for all customers while making online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians.

