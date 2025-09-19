Flipkart Minutes Turns The Big Billion Days into India's Fastest Shopping Festival with 10-minute Doorstep Delivery Starting at Midnight

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 19: As Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, gears up for the 12th edition of its flagship shopping festival, The Big Billion Days 2025 (TBBD), Flipkart Minutes, its quick commerce offering, is set to enhance customer experience through 10-minute deliveries starting at midnight. With Flipkart Minutes, TBBD is ready to become the fastest shopping festival with millions of products, best deals, and convenience delivered across markets in just minutes. Through its presence across 19 cities and 3,000 pin codes, Flipkart Minutes will offer customers access to all TBBD great deals and offers across a broad range of categories, including mobiles, electronics, daily essentials, beauty, personal care, grocery, and many more.

The Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart Minutes will go live with an unmatched festive assortment, operational 24 hours across cities for the entire duration of the event. Customers can look forward to blockbuster deals on the latest products and must-haves, all delivered in just 10 minutes. Tier 2+ markets such as Ambala, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Patna continue to be major growth drivers of festive adoption on Flipkart Minutes.

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President, Head of Flipkart Minutes, Supply Chain, Customer Experience & ReCommerce, Flipkart, said, "As consumers prepare to witness the magic of The Big Billion Days 2025, Flipkart Minutes is poised to redefine the experience of India's biggest shopping festival. Within a year, Minutes has established itself as the fastest-growing quick commerce platform in the country, built on innovation, value, and selection being its core strengths. This festive season, we are bringing everything from blockbuster smartphones and electronics to local sweets and festive hampers to customers' doorsteps in minutes. Our growing presence ensures that customers everywhere, not just in metros but also across Tier 2 and emerging markets, can access value and deals instantly. What makes this year significant is the opportunity to extend the promise of The Big Billion Days beyond scale and selection, into speed, making it possible for millions of households to celebrate without compromise. Our continued focus is on building a resilient and technology-led ecosystem that combines reliability with reach, shaping the future of quick commerce while reinforcing Flipkart's commitment to serving diverse customer needs across India."

What's New on Flipkart Minutes This Big Billion Days Sale

Early Access & Rewards

- 24-hour early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members, offering visibility on blockbuster deals

- New reward features such as Boost Up! (multiplying SuperCoin savings up to 10x) and Sale Price Live CoinBack Hour (up to 100% CoinBack in SuperCoins on eligible purchases)

Smartphones

- iPhone 17 will be available on Flipkart Minutes, alongside top smartphones such as Apple iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G, Apple iPhone 16 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G, Oppo K13X, Realme P4 5G, Poco F7, Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro, and Vivo T4x 5G

- Real-time smartphone exchange on Flipkart Minutes, making it India's first hyperlocal platform where customers can trade in their old devices and upgrade to new smartphones instantly during the sale

Electronics and Gadgets

- Wide array of electronics including Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), boAt Aavante Bar 480, Samsung Fit 3, Redmi Move, Philips Multigroomer Trimmer, Samsung Galaxy Book 4, Fujifilm Instax Mini Film Rolls, Logitech Wireless Mouse, Ambrane MagSafe, Apple chargers, Philips Hair Straightener, and the Apple iPad A16

Beauty, Personal Care & Essentials

- Unmatched festive offers such as up to 80% off on deodorants and perfumes, lipsticks from Rs 49, up to 70% off on shampoos and diapers, up to 50% off on whey proteins, sanitary pads from Rs 59, up to 80% off on dry fruits, olive oil, coffee and tea, pulses & millets up to 50% off

- Homegrown brands like Himalaya, Beardo, BellaVita, Ajmal, and premium global brands like Faces Canada, Lakme, Maybelline New York, Nivea, among others

Swadeshi Brands

Celebrating the spirit of Bharat, the platform will feature a wide selection of beloved Swadeshi brands such as Chitale Bandhu, Bedekar, Suhana, Bikaji, Balaji, Chheda's, Gowardhan, Priyagold, Rajdhani, Sunrise, Ananda, Paras, and more, bringing local flavours and festive favourites closer to customers, in just minutes

Festive Gifting Specials

- Over 900 categories will be available at best value with festive-only consumer packs from Cadbury, Anand Sweets, Chaknow by Anand, Haldirams, Bikaneri Basket, and DMB, bringing hyperlocal regional and artisanal festive products to consumers for the first time

- Access to fresh fruits and vegetables starting at Rs 9, delivering quality fresh produce to customers' doorsteps

- Indulge your festive cravings with up to 50% off on gourmet favourites from brands like Akshayakalpa, 24 Mantra, Dairy Craft, Sleepy Owl, Organic India, Epigamia, and the likes

- Assorted fruit boxes and regional festive selections, including sweets, dairy, bakery, and local favourites, bringing authentic festive flavours to doorsteps in minutes

Emerging and D2C Brands to look out for

- Some of the leading gourmet brands like Habanero, Samyang, WickedGud, Barilla, Monin syrups, Ceylon teas, and Raw Pressery juices, among several others will be available

- D2C brand partnerships with Farmley, GOBOULT, boAt, Himalaya, Beardo, Yogabar, Cycle Agarbatti, Mamaearth, BellaVita, Ajmal, Faces Canada, Lakme, Maybelline New York, Nivea, and many more, offering consumers access to emerging and fast-growing brands

The Flipkart Group is one of India's leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip and super.money.

Established in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of sellers, merchants, and small businesses to participate in India's digital commerce revolution. With a registered user base of more than 500 million, Flipkart's marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Today, there are over 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers. With a focus on empowering and delighting every Indian by delivering value through technology and innovation, Flipkart has created thousands of jobs in the ecosystem while empowering generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs. Flipkart has pioneered services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, Easy Returns, and UPI. These customer-centric innovations focus on enhancing digital payment offerings for all customers while making online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians.

For more information, please write to media@flipkart.com.

