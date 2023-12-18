FLO Ahmedabad Chapter organises interaction with philanthropist and corporate leader Farzana Haque

FLO Ahmedabad Chapter organises interaction with TCS global leader Farzana Haque

​​Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 18: It is rightly said that products are made in the factory, but brands are created in the minds of the people. With this vision, The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Ahmedabad Chapter invited Farzana Haque, Global Head of Strategic group Accounts at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for an enthralling session on “Building Global Brands” and enrich and enlighten members with the essential mantras for building global brands.

The interactive session, organised as a part of the chapter's ongoing series Women in Boardrooms, brought together more than 200 members of FLO Ahmedabad chapter. The event delved into the challenges and triumphs experienced by women in leadership roles, with a special emphasis on their contribution to building global organisations and contributing to national development.

Speaking at the session, Aditi Parekh, Chairperson of FLO Ahmedabad Chapter, said, “FLO believes in the holistic development of women and plays the active role of an enabler of economic empowerment. We aim to prepare women in all stages of their businesses and careers and align them with their most relevant competencies. Specialised products and dedicated services are not enough in the era of relentless competition. What is most required is the drive to transform their products into coveted brand experiences. Perhaps, no other speaker would have been more appropriate than Ms Haque, who is a strong believer in women empowerment, gender equality, and grassroots entrepreneurship, to be addressing us on Building Global Brands & Women in Boardrooms.”

Addressing the gathering, Ms Haque said, “Building brands depends on the existence of a strong vision and a careful implementation of strategies. Talking about the global brands or the true movers and shakers of our universe it's not hard to see they have their fair share of similarities. But if we were to narrow in even further on just one factor greatly responsible for their success, it would be their ability to create and master an exceptional brand.”

Ms Haque started as a management trainee in the Tata Group and worked her way up to her current senior leadership position at TCS. She has played a key role in the transition of TCS from a local champion to a global giant. She was nominated to the World Economic Forum as a “Young Global Leader” in recognition of her leadership at TCS. She is also the global brand ambassador for Catalyst for Women Entrepreneurs and the founder of Stree Shakti. She is one of the world's leading voices and influencers in these areas of life – building large organisations, women empowerment, technology, youth development and Education.

It was an insightful session to understand the right perspective and the precise skills for effective leadership principles, what it takes to be on top as a woman, and brand positioning from the stalwart, who has been a game changer in this arena. The session also witnessed engaging discussions on leadership, technology, and the role of women in shaping the future of organisations and the nation.

FLO Ahmedabad Chapter continues to be at the forefront of empowering women and promoting a culture of leadership and innovation. Under Ms Parekh's leadership, FLO Ahmedabad has embarked on a SARV vision, aimed at the Socio-economic development of women, Advocacy for legal and policy changes, Rural uplift through grassroots initiatives, and Vocational & educational training.

