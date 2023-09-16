FLO Ahmedabad to organise FLO Wellness Fest in December

FLO Ahmedabad Chairperson Aditi Parekh says the Fest is dedicated to promoting physical and mental wellness among women.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 15: The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Ahmedabad Chapter will host the FLO Wellness Fest, dedicated to promoting physical and mental wellness, in December.

The announcement was made by Aditi Parekh, Chairperson of FLO, Ahmedabad chapter, during a talk organised with Bollywood actor and fitness icon Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday. The Fest aims to empower women by providing them with valuable insights and practical knowledge about maintaining a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

“At FLO Ahmedabad, we are dedicated to empowering women in every aspect of their lives. The FLO Wellness Fest aligns perfectly with our commitment to the holistic development of women. Physical and mental well-being is crucial to achieving success in both personal and professional spheres. Through this Fest, we aim to equip our members with the knowledge they need to prioritise their health and happiness,” Ms Parekh said.

A highlight of the event was the talk by Shilpa Shetty, who spoke on the theme of “Unlocking Business and Wellness Secrets”. Shilpa, who was in Ahmedabad to promote her upcoming film Sukhee, shared her insights on the importance of balancing business and wellness and emphasised the significance of pursuing activities that bring joy and happiness.

Ms Shetty urged FLO Ahmedabad members to prioritise both their physical and mental health, emphasising that a healthy lifestyle contributes to overall success. Her presence added a unique touch of glamour and inspiration to the event, which was attended by over 300 FLO members.

The FLO Wellness Fest will feature sessions and workshops by top experts in the field of wellness. Some of the topics will include stress management, nutrition, fitness, and more. The Fest will not only focus on knowledge sharing but also provide participants with the opportunity to explore and purchase organic products in a mini shopping zone.

