Flower Fiesta at Central Park Flower Valley: A mesmerising treat for garden lovers

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 17 (/NewsVoir): Central Park's marquee event The Flower Show, orgzed annually is a big attraction for flower and horticulture aficionados. It is a wondrous indulgence for all ages, a delightful visual feast that transports attendees to a world of natural beauty and serenity.

Orgzed in Central Park Flower Valley in Sohna on March 11 and 12, the Flower Show featured more than 50 varieties of blooms on display in over 10,000 pots spread across 5 acres. As visitors explored the event, they were impressed by the unique blends of colours and textures used to create the stunning garden displays.

The Flower Show was a veritable feast for the senses, showcasing a diverse array of flora such as Alyssum, Antirrhinum, Dahlia, Freesia, Fuchsia, Petunia, Pansy, African Marigold and Dahlia, among others. It was a resounding success, with guests commending the stunning floral arrangements and garden displays, and extolling the virtues of preserving our ecosystem by cultivating plants and flowers. The event was a true celebration of nature's beauty and the carefully curated displays left guests in awe.

Located in Sohna, a 15-minute drive town in south of Gurugram, Central Park Flower Valley is more than just a beautiful township. It is a world-class development that offers a luxurious lifestyle with modern amenities, high-tech security surveillance, and breathtaking views of landscaped gardens. The flower show was a testament to the brand's commitment to creating beautiful and sustainable communities and it left visitors highly impressed.

Nestled amidst the scenic Aravalli Hills, this quintessential global township spans approx. 250 acres and has been designed with the evolving lifestyle of today's homebuyers in mind, providing a comprehensive range of wellness amenities, outdoor and indoor play areas for children, nature walks, sports facilities, parks, water bodies, and cafes. The township is entirely walled, boasting vast swathes of greenery, a multi-tier security system, and a host of operational amenities such as sports facilities, grocery stores, clinics, cafes and bakeries, restaurants, schools, pet parks, jogging tracks, and fountains, among others.

Central Park Flower Valley is a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to crafting sustainable and magnificent communities. It is a world-class development that beckons to those who seek a refined lifestyle amidst the stunning Aravalli Hills. The company recently launched luxury independent floors The Orchard, based on the concept of a fruit valley reiterating its commitment to nature-inspired living.

