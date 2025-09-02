Flowserve and CORE Energy seal first transfer of PCP technology to India

New Delhi [India], September 2 : In a landmark first for India's nuclear sector, CORE Energy Systems Ltd. and U.S.-based Flowserve Corporation have announced a collaboration to locally manufacture Primary Coolant Pumps (PCPs).

The agreement marks the first-ever transfer of this technology to India under the U.S.-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation framework. This milestone strengthens India's nuclear Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) fleet.

As per a press release by CORE, the collaboration was formalised at a signing ceremony in Washington, D.C., attended by representatives from the U.S. Department of Energy and the Indian Embassy.

PCPs are among the most critical parts of a nuclear power plant. They keep the reactor core safe by continuously supplying coolant to remove heat, which ensures uninterrupted and secure power generation.

The U.S. Department of Energy granted Flowserve authorisation under 10 CFR Part 810, enabling the transfer of this advanced PCP technology to India. It is the first approval of its kind for an Indian partner and follows an assurance from India's Department of Atomic Energy that the technology will only be used for peaceful civil nuclear purposes.

Ihab Botros, Vice President and General Manager for Engineered Pumps at Flowserve, said, "As a global leader in flow control technology and solutions for the nuclear power industry, Flowserve is excited to receive official approval from the U.S. Department of Energy to manufacture safety-critical pumps for India's reactors at our Coimbatore, India facility. This achievement, made possible through our collaboration with CORE, marks a significant step forward in India's nuclear growth and the global clean energy transition."

CORE Energy Systems Chairman and Managing Director, Nagesh Basarkar, highlighted the importance of this step for India's nuclear ambitions. "For over two decades, CORE has driven India's strategic engineering journey," he said.

Basarkar said, "This collaboration to indigenously manufacture PCPs not only delivers world-class technology to our nuclear sector but also strengthens national supply-chain resilience. It marks a pivotal milestone in India's march toward energy independence and a decisive step towards accomplishing the Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor