Fluctuating indoor humidity levels responsible for the spread of Covid-19 viruses!

Do you know the indoor air quality too dry or too high in humidity in our homes, hospitals, offices, schools and other indoor spaces are the serious cause of concern for the transmission of the Covid-19 viruses?

Lower air quality, with an imbalance of Relative Humidity (RH) levels, weakens the immune system, making people susceptible to getting infected.

Understanding the role of RH in the droplet spread of deadly disease, research analysts and indoor air quality experts at AMFAH India have developed an innovative technology that could aid in reducing the chances of transmissions, particularly in the indoor environment. Understanding the role of relative humidity in the droplet spread of diseases has helped them develop preventive measures that could aid in reducing the chance of transmission, particularly in indoor environment. The self-cleaning process of their innovation works best at a minimum humidity of 40 to 60% RH and is able to remove viruses from the body quickly.

At a time when the schools in the country are reopening and a large section of children are yet to be vaccinated, parents are a worried lot. According to the survey, around 36% of parents who have children attending school said that classes do not have good air ventilation, 41% of them have children who have their lunch indoors, which, the survey noted, puts them at a higher risk of getting infected with Covid-19. Why only schools, with people resuming offices and other such indoor set-ups being in more demand, the need for quality ventilation and good air quality indoors is the need of the hour.

Even Dr Shashank Joshi, task force member, Maharashtra state and leading endocrinologist has re-iterated the significance of controlling indoor air quality as an additional yet important aspect of breaking the chain in the air itself apart from the COVID appropriate behaviour which every human being has to get ingrained.

"It is a known fact that viral infections are easily transmitted when many people are in proximity to one another. However, it is Indoor Air that is too dry or too high in humidity that increases the risk of transmission as well as the survival of viruses. Transmission is most common in close range via droplets and airborne aerosols. We studied the scientific role of Ventilation Filtration Humidity in indoor environment and developed an innovative range of dehumidifiers to break the viruses and its chain" said Mansoor Ali, research analyst and indoor air quality expert, CEO at AMFAH India.

AMFAH India, an industry leader in air treatment products has developed latest innovative Humidity Controlling Units (HCU)--based on the scientific role of Ventilation Filtration Humidity--to break the Covid-19 virus and its chain in the indoor environment after conducting a research to find out the air quality and it's after effects on the environment. In fact, AMFAH's research had identified very early that Covid is airborne.

Mansoor Ali, CEO, AMFAH India who is an indoor air quality expert for decades now, has also joined the lead petition filed by Dr Stephanie Taylor from Harvard medical school to WHO in the first wave, ensuring COVID being acknowledged and declared as an airborne virus.

