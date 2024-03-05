Flute Maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia to be the face of TRU Realty's Kekarav Project at Pune

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: Kekarav, Pune's most esteemed gated villa community at Bavdhan City-front by TRU Realty, is proud to announce its groundbreaking collaboration with Flute Maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia for an inspiring campaign that celebrates the harmony of nature and lifestyle. TRU Realty leverages both sector expertise and cutting-edge technology to unite visionaries, creators, and clients, empowering every participant in the real estate ecosystem.

The campaign, titled "Discovering Life's Harmony with Nature," embodies the essence of enrichment and rhythm, two pivotal elements that define Kekarav's unique living experience. With a focus on reimagining elevated living, the campaign aims to resonate with individuals seeking a harmonious blend of luxury and nature.

"Life matching the energy with nature" is the core message of the campaign, encapsulating the melody of nature that transforms life into a melodious symphony. Through captivating visuals and evocative storytelling, the campaign invites individuals to embrace the rhythm of nature and discover the enriching lifestyle offered by Kekarav. Spanning an expansive 45 acres, Kekarav promises to be a sprawling haven amidst the hustle and bustle of city life. Divided into 4 distinct sectors/phases, this visionary project offers a total of 300 exclusive units, ranging from 2000 sqft to 7000 sqft in plot size.

"We believe in creating spaces that resonate with the rhythm of nature, elevating the living experience to new heights," said Sujay Kalele, Founder, TRU Realty said. "Our collaboration with Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia signifies our commitment to fostering a lifestyle that harmonizes with the natural world."

The campaign will unfold through a series of multimedia initiatives, including films that capture the serene beauty of Kekarav's amenity spaces. The precursor film sets the tone for the campaign, offering a candid glimpse into the enchanting world of Kekarav, where Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia's mesmerizing flute tunes intertwine with the symphony of nature.

In subsequent films, viewers will be treated to immersive experiences in Kekarav's amphitheater and pet park, where the rhythm of life finds expression through music, dance, and playful interactions.

With a staggering 166 units already sold out, the demand for this harmonious lifestyle enclave is palpable, setting a new standard for luxurious living intertwined with nature's melody. As the campaign "Finding the Rhythm of Life with Nature" takes flight, it is evident that Kekarav not only captures the imagination but also fulfills the desires of those seeking a sanctuary where modernity meets tranquility.

About TRU Realty:

TRU Realty combines sector expertise with technology extensively to bring together ideas, creators, and customers for empowering all stakeholders in the real estate ecosystem and providing customers all-round information and support, in order to promote transparency, accountability and information-driven decision-making in the real estate sector.

TRU Realty has also leveraged technology to build an ecosystem of its vendors, suppliers, and other stakeholders (grouped as 'associates') and empower them through capacity building, transparency in documentation, and access to gigs and project-based work through an open and fair bidding process.

