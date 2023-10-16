Flutrr’ing higher: Indian Vernacular dating app Flutrr soars higher with INR 40 Million Funding

New Delhi (India), October 16: Online Dating is a huge space, and few platforms have made as big an impact as Flutrr in such a short time. With over 6,00,000 downloads and over 4,00,000 active users, Flutrr’s success lies not just in numbers but also in its unique way of connecting India across races.

And now it has some more wind under its wings with a recently concluded Pre-Series Round that Flutrr raise around INR 4-crore, led by industry pioneers such as Times of India Group and Chennai Angels. This further strengthens Flutrr’s position as a leader in the online dating space, especially for the Bharat side of India, which is stronger in local Indian languages.

Flutrr was launched in 2021 by Mr. Kaushik Banerjee with a mission to revolutionize social networking in India. “Small-town India, colloquially known as “Bharat”, boasts around 500 million youth who lack English fluency. However, the ‘JIO Effect’ has brought affordable internet access to even the remotest corners of the nation, leveling the digital playing field. Flutrr is pioneering this change by offering a dating app available in 16 Indian languages, enabling young individuals to connect with potential romantic partners in their native tongues,” said Kaushik.

By creating a more interactive and meaningful experience for thousands of people, Flutrr’s focus is not just on the user numbers but on security, affordability and engagement. The platform owns selfie-proof technology to provide accurate information, a feature that is particularly appreciated for supporting female users. Women on Flutrr have the added security that empowers women to assert their identity and freedom to choose their own life partners.

Another initiative is taken to make the platform prevent the creation of fake profiles, prevent screenshots of women’s profiles from being taken and allow women to block known contacts and hide their location. Even chats between a woman and a man can be wiped from both devices by the woman.

Chief Marketing Officer Anirban Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer Suhrid Devsharma and President Anil Pathak played a key role in Flutrr’s rapid rise. But Flutrr is about more than just connecting people. In Kaushik’s words, this is “a movement for unity, empowerment and effective communication.” Flutrr, which plans to grow its user base to over 5 million and has an estimated monthly revenue of around Rs 1 billion, is not only well on its way to success but also well on its way. Beyond this, Flutrr is dedicated to empowering women in small towns to assert their identity and freedom in selecting life partners, underpinned by proprietary technology ensuring safety and privacy in the online dating experience.

For those who want to explore this platform, Flutrr can be reached through its official website and various social media. As India continues to go digital, platforms like Flutrr are a testament to the country’s transformation, innovation and resilience.

Instagram- https://instagram.com/flutrrdates?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/flutrr?mibextid=ZbWKwL

LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/flutrr/

Website- https://flutrr.com/

Contact Information:

Contact Person: Mr. Gaurav Pathak

Phone Number: +91 8777718393

Email ID: Support@flutrr.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor