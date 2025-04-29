Flutter's Hyderabad Global Capability Centre Surpasses 1,000 Employees

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 29: Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT; LSE: FLTR), the world's leading sports entertainment operator has reached a major milestone in the growth of its business in India. The company's Global Capability Centre (GCC)-Flutter Entertainment India LLP (FEI) delivers a broad spectrum of capabilities and is based in RMZ Spire, Knowledge City, Hyderabad. It has now surpassed the 1,000-employee mark, highlighting its rapid growth and strategic importance within the Flutter ecosystem.

By harnessing the power of the Flutter Edge the company's unique advantage - and leveraging Hyderabad's thriving talent landscape, local hiring grew by 60% in the past year, positioning Flutter Entertainment India as a critical enabler of Flutter's global operations and strengthening its capabilities in Data & Technology, HR Tech and Analytics, Finance, Customer Support Operations, and Shared Services.

As part of Flutter's global sustainability strategy, the Positive Impact Plan, Flutter allocated GBP 30,000 to local initiatives in Hyderabad in 2024 to support cancer screening for 550 women and education in Data Science and Machine Learning for 76 students. In recognition of the initiative's impact and Flutter's commitment to 'Do More,' Flutter has doubled its investment in local initiatives for 2025.

Peter Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Flutter, recently visited the Hyderabad GCC (FEI) and offices of Junglee Games (Gurgaon), Flutter's leading Indian rummy brand.

During this visit, he spent time with local leadership, engaged with employees across teams, and participated in a fireside chat that highlighted Flutter's innovation journey, organizational culture, and vision for continued growth in the region.

Speaking on the sidelines during his visit to India, Peter Jackson, CEO Flutter, said, "India is a key growth market for Flutter, and the Hyderabad GCC is integral to our continued expansion in the region. It's been great to see the teams at the GCC grow over the past year and I've been hugely impressed by their role in providing our world-class brands with technology capabilities, another great example of the Flutter Edge in action."

Ashish Sinha, Managing Director of Flutter Entertainment India, said, "The past year has been a transformative journey for Flutter in India. Since launching our state-of-the-art GCC in Hyderabad, we've tapped into the city's exceptional talent and embraced India's rising prominence as a GCC. Our vision goes beyond operational scalewe're building a centre of tech excellence and innovation that supports Flutter's growth globally. Additionally, through Flutter's 'Do More' strategy, we're committed to giving back to the communities where we live, work and play. Our next phase of growth will focus on our deepening expertise and further reconciling with Flutter's global strategies."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor