Fluxx Events Honors Tish O. Hodge, PHR, MSHRM for her expertise in the Coaching Industry

New Delhi [India], July 11: Tish O. Hodge, PHR, MSHRM, Founder and CEO of the Shine Institute, has been selected for the prestigious Fluxx Award 2025 in the category of Coaching Institute of the Year - Education, USA, and the Spiritual Advocate of the Year - Health & Wellness, USA.

Most organisations, clients, colleagues, and friends describe Tishuana "Tish" Hodge, PHR, MSHRM, as a Transformational, Trendsetting, Thought Leader, and Coach who assists with exceeding their goals by creating a "palpable" culture, which ultimately protects their bottom line. Here is a glimpse into Tish's 20 + year journey in HR, which has fortified her into this global award-winning Coach.

The Journey

Ms. Hodge's academic expedition commenced on the campus of Howard University in Washington, DC, where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a concentration in hospitality management. She continued her education and obtained a Master of Science in Human Resources Management from the University of Maryland Global Campus. In addition, she holds two certifications, one as a certified Professional in Human Resources from the Human Resources Certification Institute, and the second is a certificate from Cornell University in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Tish's journey towards Coaching began in Human Resources as an HR Generalist, Trainer, and Interim HR Director at The Madison Hotel in Washington, D.C., from 2003 to 2005, while working for PM Hotel Group from 2003 to 2016. She was then promoted to Corporate Human Resources Manager and eventually became the Regional Director of Human Resources.

Ms. Hodge's expertise was further recognized when she was promoted to the Area Director of Human Resources at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport, Aloft BWI Airport Hotels, where she served in various capacities from 2006 to 2016. Her leadership skills were instrumental in guiding the Human Resources department through numerous initiatives that enhanced employee engagement and operational efficiency. Following her tenure at PM Hotel Group, she served as the Director of Human Resources for B.F. Saul Company Hospitality Group from 2017 to 2019, before becoming the Head of People and Culture at Maryland Oncology Haematology in Beltsville, Maryland, until 2021.

Vision

Ms. Tish is a psychologically safe leader and Coach who is a champion for fostering an inclusive climate, improving team engagement, emphasising the importance of community, collaboration, and building a dynamic culture where all can do well. Her mantra is to "lead by influence and respect, where a team freely wants to follow the leader, instead of leading by authority and control, where employees feel obligated." As a legacy builder, she shares knowledge with her clients and teams and creates a pipeline of emerging leaders.

Impact

Throughout her distinguished career, Ms. Hodge has been recognized for her contributions to the field of Human Resources. She has been featured in SHRM HR Magazine and The Capital Gazette for her innovative approaches to HR management. She has also received several awards, including a Certificate of Excellence for Exemplifying Innovation from Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corp in 2011 and a Certificate of Appreciation for her contributions to the pilot program for AHLA's Guest Service Gold Training in 2010. Her commitment to excellence was further acknowledged when she was accepted into the Forbes Human Resources Council in 2019, an achievement she is particularly proud of, as it allows her to share her knowledge and best practices with peers in the industry.

Her unprecedented results continue in recent years, as one of her clients was awarded 2023 the "Most Admired CEO" title. Tish's groundbreaking advancements and profound impact have deservedly earned her the distinguished recognition as an Honored Listee in Marquis Who's Who of America 2024 - 2025. This publication was first established in 1898. Secondly, Ms. Hodge was a recipient of CXO 2.0's Visionaries Award at their December 2024 Conference in Dubai. Her third honor in 2024 was being the recipient of the Forttuna Global Excellence Award for Mentor of the Year - USA, in the business category of Human Resources. Ms. Tish recently celebrated 4 years of being in business at The Shine Institute, which supports individuals, teams, and corporations who desire to transform their lives and organizations into healthier spaces, where they can thrive by maximizing their fullest potential, to achieve their desired goals, through coaching, and consulting services, so they can ultimately Shine!

Tish Hodge is unashamed of the gospel of Jesus Christ, as He is "The One" who has opened doors and caused her to triumph over all business and life's obstacles. Therefore, she brings Him into every space she goes into. As a result, her clients benefit by unlocking their truest potential and achieving outrageous success.

