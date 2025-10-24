FlxHo launches a new premium ApartHotel ~ Horizon One at Golf Course Road Extended Stay Hotels in India: Perfect for long term and corporate travel

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 24: FlxHo launches another new premium apartment hotel ~ Horizon One at Golf Course Road FlxHo Horizon- Luxury Residences, your private urban 5 star Oasis, at the heart of Gurgaon, opposite Camelias with garden facing rooms that come with unmatched style and maximum comfort . Indulge yourself in evergreen luxury with impeccably done room decor, fully equipped kitchenette, On property premium lounge and Cafe. Experience FlxHo, space which feel like Home work like a Hotel.Luxurious British Style decor and premium super comfortable Furnishing, orthopaedic memory mattress. Your safety and comfort is our top priority with 24hr on property resident manager and smart lock systems. The whole building is managed by FlxHo- Hotel amenities without hotel formalities, consistent experience.These are studios with utmost privacy, kitchen, balcony with amazing decor, all amenities, spacious rooms, big private balcony, ensuite washrooms that you shall enjoy & cherish. Feel at home experience the FlxHo Way of Flexible Smart Living.

In the world of business travel, flexibility and comfort are key. For professionals on extended assignments, traditional business travel hotels in India can be restrictive and costly. This is where Corporate extended stays plays a major role in India, offering a more comfortable and cost-effective alternative for long-term corporate stay in India. FlxHo hotels provide a home-like atmosphere with professional amenities, making them ideal for corporate travelers looking for a balance between work and relaxation.

FlxHo is redefining hospitality for the New Age Business Traveler through smart accommodations that blend design, technology, and amenities. At FlxHo they are building a design and tech first hospitality chain that matches the lifestyle needs of New Age Business travelers.Business travel is shifting from short trips to longer more flexible stays driven by project based work and relocations.

FlxHo curates and operates a diverse portfolio of propertiesfrom serviced apartments to business hotelscrafted for both short and extended stays. Each space is built with comfort, functionality, and flexibility at its core, reflecting our philosophy:"Spaces that feel like Home, Work like a Hotel.FlxHo's Mission is to transform the hospitality experience by delivering thoughtfully designed, tech-enabled stays that align with the lifestyles of modern business travelers.With open-ended leases for fully-furnished corporate apartments and rooms, FlxHo caters to various durationsfrom short business travel and extended stays to month-to-month living and even year-long accommodations.

Speaking of Horizon One Launch Founder FlxHo Nipun Bhandari says "As businesses continue to expand and adapt to the demands of a global workforce, the need for flexible, high-quality corporate accommodation services in India has never been greater. While extended stay hotels offer a practical alternative to traditional hotels, FlxHo elevates the experience by providing fully managed, cost-effective corporate lodging solutions tailored to the unique needs of modern businesses". FlxHo's corporate extended stay options are designed to offer the complete comforts of home. . This flexibility ensures that businesses can adapt their lodging needs seamlessly as projects evolve.Whether you're seeking corporate extended stays, temporary corporate housing, or business lodging services in India, FlxHo offers a smarter, more personalized approach to corporate accommodation.

Flxho properties are designed to provide the comfort of home with the amenities of a hotel, including fully furnished corporate housing apartments in India and spacious corporate suites in India.Professional Amenities and Personalized Service: Unlike standard hotels, Flxho offers fully equipped kitchens, dedicated workspaces, and high-speed Wi-Fi, ensuring a seamless work-life balance for employees.Prime Locations for Maximum Convenience: Flxho properties are strategically located near major business hubs, reducing commute times and enhancing overall productivity.

FlxHo operates a variety of accommodation formats to meet the needs of today's mobile professionals: Apartments FlxHo Uno - ApartHotel, GCRFlxHo Duo - ApartHotel, GCRFlxHo Luxe - Managed Homes, Sec 62FlxHo Quad - Studio Apartments, DLF 3Business Hotels FxHo Cyber ONE, DLF 3FlxHo Tribe, Arjun Marg, DLF 1FlxHo Horizon ONE, GCROther properties under active development and expansion.Every property is operated with FlxHo's design sensibility, standard operating procedures, and proprietary technology to ensure consistency, quality, and efficiency.

FlxHo's Vision is to become India's leading tech-first hospitality chain for the New Age Business Traveler, offering reliable, flexible, and consistent stay experiences across the country.

About the Founders : Nipun Bhandari is the Founder and CEO of FlxHo, a new-age hospitality brand redefining flexible living and business travel stays in India. With a vision to bridge the gap between hotels and long-term rentals, Nipun has built FlxHo around the idea of "Flexible Stays for theNew Us", offering modern, design-led , tech enables spaces for both short and extended stays.A 2008 graduate from IMT Ghaziabad, Nipun spent majority of the corporate career inFMCG and B2B E-commerce sectors, with a small stint in Travel Tech. During his corporate career spanning 14yrs, Nipun worked with MNCs n StartUps - Marico, Godrej Consumer,Metro Cash n Carry, Wipro Consumer Care, Udaan and ElasticRun, where he was head ofFMCG Procurement.He worked across India in all regions, often being away from home for work and travelling for extended periods, where he felt out of place and pain of being away from home, even though staying in top business hotel chains. Health, Food, Life beyond work, Stays whatsupport seamless work during travel. He believes " Every business travel has a purpose,business stays should be as comfortable as homes, your stays should support your lifestyle"With FlxHo, Nipun aims to redefine hospitality for business travel and solve the stay-lifestyle mismatch he faced all through his career and majority of the corporate leaders face each day they travel.An entrepreneur with a deep understanding of business traveller and company needs, Hisexpertise lies in creating adaptive, customer-centric models that cater to evolving urban lifestyles from business travellers and corporate housing needs to companies and families seeking mid-term stays.Nipun's vision is to make FlxHo a go to brand for new age business traveller with a special focus on extended stay comfort and stay-lifestyle match.

Rajiv Syal Structural Engineer | Real Estate & Design Entrepreneur:Rajiv Syal is a seasoned structural engineer with a Master's degree from Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, and specialized training in civil and structural engineering from the United States. With over 25 years of diverse experience, he has worked on landmark engineering and design projects internationally before returning to India.Rajiv is a serial entrepreneur Co-Founder of FlxHo, Marrs Infotech, Brooks Infotech, and KVSS IT Company, as well as Founder of Qalys Pharma in Jammu. Rajiv is also the Principal Architect and driving force behind Arkon Infratech, a design and turnkey solutions company delivering end-to-end architectural and infrastructure projects.Rajiv specializes in designing high-quality spaces and is a real estate expert. At 50, he continues to blend engineering expertise with entrepreneurial vision, shaping functional, aesthetic, and future-ready spaces. At FlxHo he plays in pivotal role as CFO and directional leadership in taking strategic calls on expansion and hiring and profitable scaleup of the company.

Rashmi Sharma Principal Architect & Design | Maker of Spaces & Businesses | Multi-Industry Entrepreneur

With a strong eye towards design that inspire and build businesses that endure.With a Master's in Architecture, I have shaped corporate offices, high-rise residences, industrial facilities, and IT campuses leading projects as Principal Architect at Arkon Infratech, a leading design & turnkey solutions company, and Syal & Associates.

Recognized for design excellence, I have been honored with: Best Women Architect in Punjab (2024) by IIA,Best Building Design by UltraTech, Best Interior Design Project by UltraTech,Best Residential Project (2023) by UltraTech

Whether transforming a skyline into a landmark or an idea into an enterprise, I thrive on blending creativity, strategy, and execution, with a strong focus on sustainability and designs that challenge limits while creating lasting impact. At FlxHo, Rashmi plays a the role of Principal Architect and Design, Operational Excellence.

