Fly 91 gets regulator clearance to start flight operations

New Delhi [India], March 6 : The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Wednesday granted air operator's certificate AOC to new airline Fly 91.

A senior DGCA official informed that after all the requisite No Objection Certificates (NOC) attained by the airlines for flying, the DGCA has given AOC for commercial operations.

AOC is an authorisation that is must for an operator to carry out specified commercial air transport operations.

Last week, Goa-based regional carrier Fly91 operated its first-ever ATR 72-600 flight from Mopa airport and received a water cannon salute at the Mopa airport.

Recently, the airline has successfully completed the test flights or proving flights to secure AOC.

The airline will be targeting tier Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns across India.

