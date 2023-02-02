Flying wonders: Air India Volunteering and Sustainability Program

Air India is the flag carrier airline of India, headquartered at New Delhi. Air India under the wings of its Volunteering and Sustainability Program conducts regular workshops and programs. The volunteering and sustainability department of Air India seeks a world full of hope, equity and sustainability among the people of India.

One of the core values of the TATA Group is "RESPONSIBILITY" where they ensure that what comes from the people, goes back to the people many times over. The volunteering and sustainability team adheres to the values and ideals articulated by the Founder. In line with their 150-year-old thought process of giving back to society, the Volunteering Team at Air India Ltd. works relentlessly to build the spirit of giving back to society everyday.

Air India also conducted a Blood Donation Drive at Air India's Gurugram Office, organised by the Volunteering team. Blood transfusion saves lives and improves health, but many patients requiring transfusion do not have timely access to safe blood. Providing safe and adequate blood should be an integral part of every country's national health care policy and infrastructure.

In a special initiative, the employees of Air India were sensitised on the importance of blood donation and how their small contributions can save lives. In a blood donation drive initiated at Gurugram Office, more than 100 people donated blood, most of them first-time blood donors. At first simple questionnaires were distributed to separate people who can provide healthy blood for donation, from the ones who might not be healthy enough.

The Blood Donation Camp was conducted across 4 regions in the presence and guidance Suresh Tripathi and Amrita Sharan. Tarun Mathur, Prakash Nair, and other volunteers of the Air India volunteering and sustainability team were also present to carry out the event smoothly.

Blood donors were given snacks and refreshments after their donation and provided with beds to rest afterwards. The entire drive was carried out and maintained with utmost sanitation and hygiene.

Campbell Wilson CMD, Akansha Jain, and Sanjay Kohli also graced the event.

In January, last month, Air India conducted a "Volunteering - Air India Way" Workshop.Dreaming Big & Flying High Was a Career Development workshop for underprivileged children focusing on Aviation and its career prospects, youth employment and job opportunities.

It is not surprising to be fascinated with airplanes in childhood, and these students were no different, "Kya hum aeroplane wale logon se mil sakte hain?" was the query which started this workshop. The response by Volunteers of Air India was that they can not only meet them but also become one of them. Children learned about how one can become a pilot, and that there are many other careers in the aviation industry that help them. These range from air hosts, administration office to ground staff and Air Traffic Control Personnel. They even conducted a quiz to understand how much information they grasped. In a special segment they even met the Air India pilots, cabin crew and group staff where they answered the children's questions and told stories involved in their daily work. The team also explained to them the path of study and challenges one might face while preparing for competitive exams or surrounding any career in the aviation industry. The amusement on the students faces and the will to strive was extremely satisfactory. Suresh Tripathi and Amrita Sharan led this workshop along with other volunteers in the team.

