Flyrobe's First Alliance Store: Partners with Sri Sringarr in Ville Parle, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Flyrobe, a leading fashion rental platform, is thrilled to announce its strategic alliance with Sri Sringarr, one of Mumbai's oldest rental stores. This partnership aims to elevate Sri Sringarr's offerings by incorporating luxury items and advanced technology, enhancing the overall customer experience.

Aanchal Saini, CEO of Flyrobe, said, "We are excited to partner with Sri Sringarr under the Flyrobe Alliance Model. This initiative addresses the deadstock issues faced by mom-and-pop fashion rental stores, providing a structured framework and standard SOPs, along with advanced management tools. Additionally, introducing luxury products without upfront costs transforms COGS for premium inventory into a variable expense, benefiting both the stores and our customers."

Bhagweti Poddar, Owner of the Flyrobe | Sri Sringarr Alliance store, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This partnership with Flyrobe marks a significant milestone for Sri Sringarr. We are committed to delivering an exceptional rental fashion experience, and with Flyrobe's support, we will offer our customers an exciting blend of luxury and elegance at affordable prices."

The partnership will transform Sri Sringarr into a Flyrobe Alliance Store, leveraging Flyrobe's brand name, luxury inventory, and operational expertise. Key enhancements include rebranding, the introduction of luxury inventory, automated billing and barcode systems, robust marketing support, data-driven decision making, and optimized processes for a seamless customer experience. These changes will modernize Sri Sringarr into a systematic and profitable rental fashion business.

The Alliance Store promises an unparalleled rental fashion experience, offering exclusive fashion with luxury pieces from Flyrobe and elegant styles from Sri Sringarr. Rentals will range from affordable to luxury, with meticulous cleaning and sanitation for enhanced hygiene. The store will provide a seamless rental experience from booking to return, featuring special launch offers and personalized styling advice. Conveniently located in Mumbai, it will be a one-stop destination for all fashion needs.

Flyrobe is India's first and largest rental fashion company, dedicated to sustainability as its primary goal. Since pioneering the fashion rental market in 2015, Flyrobe has developed an omni-channel model that allows both men and women to rent designer outfits for special occasions at a fraction of the original price. Flyrobe serves over 30 cities online and has a strong retail presence across India with 18 strategically located stores. These stores can be found in Delhi (Rajouri Garden and Kohat Enclave), Gurgaon, Bangalore (Jayanagar and Malleshwaram), Hyderabad, Ludhiana, Bhopal, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Nashik, Surat, Belagavi, Agra, Ranchi, Erode, Mumbai, and Nagpur.

