FM Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Mexico and USA for key bilateral, economic, and multilateral engagements

New Delhi [India], October 15 : Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, will embark on an official visit to Mexico and the USA, starting on October 16.

According to the Ministry of Finance, this trip marks her first official visit to Mexico, from October 17 to 20, where she will lead a delegation from the Ministry of Finance, reflecting the growing economic and trade ties between India and Mexico.

The visit will begin in Guadalajara, often referred to as the 'Silicon Valley' of Mexico due to its robust technology ecosystem.

In Guadalajara, Sitharaman will chair a Tech Leaders' Roundtable, bringing together global technology leaders, including major Indian IT companies operating in the region.

The agenda will focus on enhancing tech cooperation and innovation. During her stay, she will also visit the TCS headquarters, recognising its significant role in the Mexican IT sector.

Sitharaman is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with her Mexican counterpart, H.E. Mr. Rogelio Ramirez de la O, Minister of Finance and Public Credit.

The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening economic relations and exploring new avenues for financial collaboration.

Additionally, she will engage with several members of the Mexican Parliament to foster parliamentary cooperation and drive economic development.

In Mexico City, the Union Finance Minister will deliver a keynote address at the India-Mexico Trade and Investment Summit, featuring participation from key industry leaders from both nations.

Her interactions with leading business figures and industry representatives aim to promote India's policy priorities and highlight the country's attractiveness as a destination for foreign investment. The Minister will also connect with the Indian community during a special diaspora event.

The second leg of Smt Sitharaman's visit will take her to the United States, where she will attend a series of high-profile meetings from October 20 to 26.

Her agenda includes participation in the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the 4th G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meetings, the G20 Joint Meeting of FMCBGs, Environment Ministers, and Foreign Ministers, as well as the G7-Africa Ministerial Roundtable.

During her time in the USA, the Union Finance Minister will visit New York City and Washington D.C., engaging in a range of events.

She will participate in a Pension Funds Roundtable at the New York Stock Exchange, interact with students and faculty at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and Columbia University, and join discussions at the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable.

Additionally, she will contribute to talks organised by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

The visit will also include bilateral meetings with representatives from several countries, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Germany.

Sitharaman will hold one-on-one discussions with heads of major financial institutions, such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), along with CEOs of prominent banking and financial institutions.

A significant engagement will be the World Bank Group event titled 'From Idea to Implementation: New Financial Solutions to Accelerate Development,' where the Union Finance Minister will share insights on innovative financial strategies.

Additionally, she will participate in a discussion on the future of Bretton Woods Institutions, alongside other panellists, including Lawrence H. Summers, Carlos Cuerpo of Spain, and Rania Al-Mashat of Egypt, at an event hosted by the Centre for Global Development (CGD).

