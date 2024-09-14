FM Sitharaman discusses investment opportunities with US International Development Finance Corportation delegation

New Delhi [India], September 14 : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with a delegation from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) here in the national capital.

The delegation was headed by Deputy Chief Executive Officer Nisha Biswal and it also included U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch.

As per the ministry of finance during the meeting held on Friday, discussions were centred on strengthening economic cooperation between India and the US, with a particular focus on investment opportunities in India.

"Union Finance Minister Smt.@nsitharaman interacted with a delegation from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation @DFCgov with Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Ms.@NishaBiswal; US DFC @DFCgov shared that India offers good opportunities and is one of their key geographies for #investment" stated a social media post on 'X' by the Ministry of Finance yesterday.

During the interaction, representatives from DFC acknowledged India's significant potential as a key geography for investment. They highlighted the favourable opportunities in various sectors and expressed their commitment to further expanding their investment footprint in the country.

DFC has been an active player in India, supporting development initiatives across sectors like infrastructure, clean energy, healthcare, and technology.

Finance Minister Sitharaman also emphasized the broad-based and multi-sectoral cooperation between India and the US, noting that recent reforms and the country's evolving investment climate have created a conducive environment for growth.

She highlighted India's potential for increased economic cooperation, particularly in sectors crucial to sustainable development and innovation.

Recently, the US International Development Finance Corporation has announced new investments of USD 70 million in India's private sector.

These investments aim to advance key priorities of the US and Indian governments, including strengthening health systems, particularly vaccines, expanding access to affordable housing, and increasing support for small businesses.

