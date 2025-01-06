FM Sitharaman holds pre-budget consultation with representatives of trade unions

New Delhi [India], January 6 : Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, chaired the eighth Pre-Budget Consultation meeting with stakeholders and representatives from trade unions on Monday. The discussion was held in connection with the preparation of the Union Budget 2025-26.

The consultations focused on understanding the perspectives of trade unions regarding the upcoming budget. This interaction is part of the government's annual pre-budget tradition, aimed at gathering inputs from diverse sectors to shape policies and allocate resources effectively.

The Ministry of Finance said in a social media post stated "Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharamanchairs the eighth Pre-Budget Consultation with the stakeholders and representatives from the trade unions in connection with the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26, in New Delhi"

The meeting witnessed the participation of Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, along with top officials, including the Finance Secretary, Secretaries from the Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), and representatives from the Labour Ministry. The Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India was also present.

The Union Budget 2025-26, expected to be presented in February, is anticipated to address key economic challenges and promote growth.

Earlier Sitharaman on Thursday met stakeholders from the financial sector and capital markets as part of her series pre-Budget consultations.

The Finance Ministry conducts several pre-budget consultation meetings annually with experts, industry leaders, economists, and state officials. The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year has already begun.

Sitharaman has so far held a series of meetings with various stakeholders, including with MSMEs, farmers' associations, and economists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with a group of eminent economists and thought leaders in preparation for the Union Budget 2025-26 at the NITI Aayog premises last week.

As is the convention, the Budget for 2025-26 will be tabled on February 1, 2025.The 2025-26 Budget will mark Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's eighth.

All eyes will be on the key announcements and the government's forward-looking economic guidance for the remainder of the Modi 3.0 tenure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor