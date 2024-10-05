FM Sitharaman meets Bhutanese counterpart, reaffirms development support and FinTech ties

New Delhi [India], October 5 : Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with Lyonpo Lekey Dorji, Finance Minister of Bhutan, in New Delhi on Saturday.

Ministry of Finance posted on X, "Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman met H.E. Mr. Lyonpo Lekey Dorji, Finance Minister of Bhutan, in New Delhi, today. FM Smt. @nsitharaman conveyed warm greetings to His Majesty, the King of Bhutan, the members of the Royal Family and to the people of Bhutan. Acknowledging the gracious invitation to him for attending the #KautilyaEconomicConclave and for extending warm hospitality to the Bhutanese delegation, H.E. Mr. Mr. Lyonpo Lekey Dorji thanked FM Smt. @nsitharaman for Government of India's #developmentsupport for Bhutan's #13thFiveYearPlan period and assistance in terms of Currency Swap and Standby Credit Facility...."

During the meeting, Sitharaman conveyed warm greetings to His Majesty, the King of Bhutan, members of the Royal Family, and the people of Bhutan.

The discussion highlighted the strengthening ties between India and Bhutan, with Lyonpo Lekey Dorji expressing gratitude for India's continued development support during Bhutan's 13th Five Year Plan.

The Bhutanese Finance Minister thanked India for extending assistance through the Currency Swap and Standby Credit Facility.

The meeting also underscored the growing FinTech connectivity between the two nations. Sitharaman noted the successful acceptance of India's BHIM UPI and RuPay cards in Bhutan, reaffirming India's commitment to enhancing digital financial infrastructure across borders.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the Kautilya Economic Conclave, where the Bhutanese delegation was acknowledged for their participation, further cementing the enduring partnership between the two neighboring countries.

