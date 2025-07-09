FM Sitharaman to embark on three-day visit to Meghalaya from tomorrow

Shillong, July 9 Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would undertake a three-day visit to Meghalaya from July 10 and attend a series of events, officials said on Wednesday.

A Meghalaya government official said that the visit would commence with the inauguration of the Polo Shopping Complex, followed by an interaction under the Project Monitoring Information System (PMIS) in Shillong.

On July 11, the Finance Minister will inaugurate the Northeast Conclave and lay the foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) campus at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma would grace the occasion as the Guest of Honour. Sitharaman would also visit the Shillong Tech Park at Umsawli and also inaugurate an exhibition showcasing farmers and entrepreneurs at the Lariti International Centre, Shillong.

During her visit, the Union Minister is set to attend a series of programmes and visit various stakeholder groups to review development initiatives and interact with beneficiaries across sectors. She would engage in an interaction with industry stakeholders at the Courtyard Marriott, Shillong, on July 12.

The day would also include an interaction with Women Self-Help Groups, Lakhpati Didis, and Farmer Producer Organisations at Laitkynsew Village.

FM Sitharaman would interact with beneficiaries of the Payment for Ecosystem Services Program at Siej Village. The visit is set to conclude with a public program at Sohbar Village, one of the 96 identified Vibrant Villages.

On the final day of her visit, on July 13, she would visit Ram Krishna Ashram School at Sohra.

Meanwhile, Sangma earlier this week advocated for enhanced financial support to the smaller northeastern states, citing their unique geographical, economic, and developmental challenges.

Sangma took up the issue during his meeting with members of the 16th Finance Commission, headed by Arvind Pangarhiya, in New Delhi on July 7.

In a post on his X handle, the Meghalaya Chief Minister had said: “North East States, while having their own unique and distinct issues, share common concerns and challenges. In this context, a joint memorandum from Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim and Meghalaya was submitted to the 16th Finance Commission, outlining the special needs and developmental priorities of the region.”

