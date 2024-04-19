FMS Introduces Digital Dentures: Redefining Smiles with Precision and Comfort

SRV Media

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 19: FMS introduces digital dentures, a ground-breaking solution poised to redefine your smile experience. Even your regular dentures are now moving towards digital fabrication. Say farewell to discomfort and inconvenience with innovative digital approach to denture creation. We understand the importance of a confident smile and the discomfort that ill-fitting dentures can bring. With FMS digital dentures, precision meets comfort as advanced technology revolutionizes traditional methods. Experience the difference as FMS seamlessly blends cutting-edge digital workflows with personalized care, ensuring optimal fit, function and aesthetics.

Now the jaw digitalization and AI-powered practice will be coming into play! It's time to embrace a new era of dental excellence and rediscover the joy of smiling with confidence. Digital dentures involve the use of advanced technology such as computer-aided designing (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) to design and fabricate dentures with a high degree of precision and customization.

The world of dentistry is totally moving towards digitization and AI dental labs. FMS Dental Lab is no exception. FMS Dental lab introduced in 1997, has been practicing crowns and bridges, dentures, cast partials etc. by wax-up, casting and fitting. Now, it's all about digital technology at FMS Dental Lab, where impressions are not taken with dental materials but with scanners and are transferred into the lab within minutes. Various software like Exocad, 3Shape are utilised to design crowns, bridges, dentures etc. and are fabricated through CAD-CAM milling/laser printing technology.

Today, we can proudly say that FMS has one of the best digital dental labs with advanced solutions in every field of dentistry.

* Crowns: The dental crowns are designed and printed with metal by laser printing and zirconia milled with CAD-CAM technology.

* Veneers: Dental veneers also can be designed with digital smile designing. Even restorations like in-lays, on-lays can be designed with smile designing software and can be milled with CAD-CAM technology.

* Dentures: Recent inclusion is even dentures which can be designed and printed with advanced CAD-CAM software. In a digital denture workflow, the process begins with the digital scanning of the patient's oral cavity using intraoral scanners. These scanners capture detailed 3D images of the patient's gums, teeth and surrounding tissues, eliminating the need for traditional impressions.

Once the digital impressions are obtained, specialized software is used to design the dentures according to the patient's unique anatomy, bite and aesthetic preferences. This digital design process allows for precise adjustments and customization to ensure optimal fit and comfort. With the best printers available, the scans are transferred from the clinics within seconds and printed in the lab. The dentures/crowns can be fabricated in the next few hours and put through to patients. This cuts down lot of time in pouring models and transporting to labs. With digitalization and having advanced up-to-date software, the errors are reduced and perfect fitting restorations are delivered.

What restorations are done in digital dental lab?

Today, implant restorations, crowns and bridges, dentures, invisible braces, partial dentures and even fillings (restorations) are all made with the digital printing and CAD-CAM technology.

Advantages of FMS Digital Dental Lab to patients?

FMS digital dental lab offers a wide range of advantages over traditional analog methods, revolutionizing the field of dentistry in several ways:

* Precision and Accuracy: Digital workflows utilize advanced software and equipment, ensuring precise measurements and accurate outcomes. This minimizes human error and improves the overall quality of dental restorations.

* Faster Turnaround Times: Digital processes streamline the production process, reducing the time required to create dental prosthetics. This means faster turnaround times for patients, allowing them to receive their restorations more quickly, even on the same day mostly.

* Enhanced Customization: Digital technologies enable highly customizable dental solutions tailored to each patient's unique needs. Our dentists can digitally design restorations with meticulous detail, ensuring optimal fit, comfort and aesthetics.

* Improved Communication: Digital platforms facilitate seamless communication between our dentists, allowing for efficient collaboration on treatment plans and case management. This leads to better coordination of care and improved patient outcomes.

* Patient Convenience: Digital impressions eliminate the need for orthodox impression materials, offering a more comfortable experience for patients. Additionally, digital workflows enable same-day restorations in some cases, reducing the need for multiple appointments and minimizing disruption to patients' schedules.

* Sustainability: Digital processes reduce material wastage associated with conventional methods, contributing to a more environmentally friendly approach to dental care.

* Long-Term Cost Savings: While the cost of the treatment may be a bit on the higher end with digital equipment, the long-term cost savings can be substantial. Digital workflows increase efficiency, reduce material waste and minimize the need for remakes, ultimately lowering overhead costs for patients.

FMS digital dental lab represents a paradigm shift in the industry, offering numerous benefits for its patients, including improved accuracy, efficiency, customization and patient satisfaction.

