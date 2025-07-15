FNP Launches Exquisite Rakhi Collection for 2025 - A Celebration of Bonds, Reimagined

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 15: FNP (Ferns N Petals), India's most loved gifting brand and the undisputed leader in Rakhi retail, proudly announces the launch of its 2025 Rakhi collection - a thoughtfully curated showcase of tradition, innovation, and heartfelt storytelling.

Every year, FNP sets the benchmark for festive gifting, and this year's Rakhi range is no exception. Featuring thousands of designs, the 2025 collection includes everything from timeless classics and elegant Kundan work to quirky, Gen Z-inspired creations, personalized rakhis, and even jewellery-style rakhis that double up as keepsakes all crafted to offer the best of value in a premium package.

"Our 2025 Rakhi collection is designed to reflect the evolving ways siblings express love today - sometimes with a laugh, sometimes with nostalgia, but always with emotion," said Pawan Gadia, Global CEO & Director, FNP. "With 30+ years of experience and a pulse on consumer sentiment, we've built a range that is both beautiful and deeply personal."

What's new this year?

Designer Collections: From Polki and Pearl finishes to dome-style spiritual rakhis and kids' toy rakhis

New-Age Formats: Rakhi-cum-jewellery, magnetic rakhis, and keepsake trinkets

Family Combos: Bhaiya-Bhabhi sets, Kids Rakhis, and multi-rakhi family packs

Personalised Touches: Name-engraved rakhis, photo gifts, message cards, and custom hampers

Gourmet Gifting: Curated hampers featuring artisanal sweets, dry fruits, chocolates, and global flavours

Ready-to-Celebrate Gifting: Complete, pre-curated sets with Rakhi, sweets, and messages -perfect for busy consumers

FNP continues to empower siblings across the globe to celebrate their bond, no matter the distance. With international rakhi delivery available to over 100 countries - including the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and the UAE - and reliable same-day and 30-minute express delivery across key Indian cities, FNP ensures your love reaches right on time, no matter where your sibling is. The brand's expansive logistical network makes it easier than ever to choose thoughtful, trendy, and personalised gifting solutions that delight.

Whether you're looking for something traditional, contemporary, quirky, or heartfelt, FNP's Rakhi 2025 collection a curated selection of latest designs crafted for modern relationships is live now on www.fnp.com

