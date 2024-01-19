FNP Redefines Gifting Experience with the Relaunch of its Mobile App

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 19: FNP (formerly Ferns N Petals), India's foremost gifting brand, embarks on a transformative journey with the relaunch of its mobile application, embracing a strategic shift towards a mobile-first approach. The decision to revamp the app is fuelled by the undeniable surge in mobile app usage, acknowledging the preference of users for faster and more convenient platforms. Over the last year, FNP app has emerged as a powerhouse, contributing to 45% of the brand's total revenue. Notable cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ludhiana, and Kanpur lead in app installations, with both installation rates and app traffic witnessing a remarkable 25% annual growth. Customers can now choose from a diverse 1.5 lakh product offerings ranging from cakes, flowers, plants, gourmet chocolates, premium gift hampers digital gifts, personalized merchandises in the touch of a button.

The reimagined version of the app introduces a sleek and user-friendly interface, providing an elevated and seamless shopping experience. Recognizing the critical role of the Homepage, where 70-80% of consumer journeys commence, the app now offers a highly personalized experience. Users can now easily choose gifts based on occasions and categories, new tabs like Gift of The Day, Gift Finder which lets the customer search for presents based on customer persona, occasions, types of gifts and much more. All these contributing to a refined and personalised look and feel of the app. Not only this, customers can now enjoy loyalty rewards in the form of Brownie Points upon purchasing gifts. The brownie points can be redeemed to buy gifts during the next purchase, can also serve as a way for users to quickly receive real-time refunds in case of order cancellation.

Chirantan Sharma, Product Head FNP expressed, "At FNP, our mission is to simplify our customers' lives. The relaunch of our app is a testament to our commitment to providing an enhanced gifting experience. We aim to stay ahead of evolving digital landscapes and user behaviours, ensuring our customers enjoy a faster and smoother journey in finding and ordering the perfect gifts for their loved ones."

Rajat Khatri, AVP Business Intelligence FNP said, "The relaunch of the mobile app is a testament to our dedication to technological advancement. We've incorporated robust features to provide a secure and rewarding experience for our users. The FNP app installation base has grown 30% since last year and it is pertinent to provide an enhanced experience to the users. Based on search and browsing behaviour, it becomes easier to recommend products based on categories, budget and preferences of the customer."

Addressing growing concerns, FNP has implemented robust authentication methods to prevent unauthorized access. All confidential customer data is encrypted, guaranteeing the highest level of security and privacy. The app is designed to be a trustworthy companion for users ensuring not only a personalized but also a secure gifting experience.

At FNP, the mission has always been to celebrate and strengthen relationships through meaningful gifting and now the new-age brand is dedicated to raising the bar by leveraging digital evolution as it continues to provide memorable gifting experiences that resonate with the clientele.

