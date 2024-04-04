FnS International Secures 3 Crores in Pre-IPO Investment, Backed by Leading Investor Ankit Mittal and Mavuca Capital Advisors

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 4: FnS International, a prominent player in the tableware segment, proudly announces the successful closure of its pre-IPO funding round, raising 3 crores. The round, led by esteemed investor Ankit Mittal and Mavuca Capital Advisors, demonstrates confidence in FnS International's business model and growth potential.

Established in 2005 by Adish Jain and his wife Kamlesh Jain, FnS International has emerged as a leading provider of premium tableware products. With a diverse product range including cutlery, bar accessories, dinnerware, casseroles, dispensers, chafing dishes, and snack servers, FnS International caters to the discerning tastes of customers worldwide.

Operating from its base in Delhi, FnS International has expanded its footprint across various segments, establishing a strong presence in both traditional hospitality chains and modern establishments such as Radisson, ITC, and Crown Plaza. Moreover, FnS International has carved a significant online presence through leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Myntra, and its own website, fns.co.in.

Ankit Mittal, a leading investor, recognized the potential of FnS International, stating, "We are excited to support FnS International in its journey towards greater heights. The company's commitment to quality and innovation positions it as a frontrunner in the tableware segment."

The funds raised in the pre-IPO round will empower FnS International to further expand its product portfolio, strengthen its distribution network, and enhance its online presence. With plans to launch its IPO later in the year to fuel its next leg of growth, FnS International is poised for accelerated expansion in the market.

CEO Adish Jain expressed gratitude for the support from investors, remarking, "We are grateful for the confidence shown by Ankit Mittal, Mavuca Capital Advisors, and other investors. This investment will enable us to realize our vision of becoming a global leader in the tableware industry."

