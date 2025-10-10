Focus Bags INR 1.88 Cr Gandhinagar LED Lighting Project

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited (NSE - FOCUS), engaged in manufacturing & innovative lighting solutions of LED lights and fixtures, has secured a prestigious order worth ₹1.88 Cr (exclusive of GST) from the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation for a city beautification project.

Key Highlights of the Order:

* Project Value: ₹1.88 Cr (exclusive of GST)

* Scope: Manufacture, supply, delivery, and installation of LED lighting and fixtures for city beautification in Gandhinagar

* Awarding Authority: Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation

* Nature of Contract: Infrastructure order - domestic entity

This new order from the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation adds further momentum to Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited's ongoing growth. By contributing to projects that enhance urban infrastructure and promote energy efficiency, the company continues to strengthen its presence in the professional lighting segment. The successful execution of this project will enhance its portfolio of government and civic lighting projects, supporting future opportunities in the infrastructure and smart city space.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Amit Sheth, Managing Director of Focus Lighting & Fixtures said, "Securing this order from Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation provides an excellent opportunity to apply our expertise in LED lighting for city infrastructure projects while supporting the company's growth. This project demonstrates the increasing demand for sustainable and efficient lighting solutions in urban development. It strengthens our engagement with municipal bodies and opens doors for similar opportunities in other cities. Successful execution will contribute to revenue and enhance our presence in the civic lighting segment. We remain focused on delivering high-quality, innovative solutions and see such initiatives as an important part of our future growth and role in urban development."

