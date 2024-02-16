Focus Lighting & Fixtures' Net Profit Soars by 56 per cent in 9M FY24

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited. (NSE - FOCUS), engaged in manufacturing & innovative lighting solutions of LED lights and fixtures, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for 9M FY24.

Commenting on the performance, Amit Sheth, Managing Director of Focus Lighting & Fixtures said, " We're thrilled to announce outstanding financial performance in the first nine months of FY24, marked by significant growth across key indicators. Achieving milestones in revenue and net profit compared to FY23 reflects our dedication to continuous improvement and success, this underscores our unwavering dedication to innovation, product excellence, and customer satisfaction. Our sustained efforts, combined with the introduction of our revolutionary 'Optical' outdoor technology, have not only enabled us to seize market opportunities effectively but also propelled us towards long-term sustainable growth. As we continue to set new industry standards and redefine possibilities in LED lighting, we remain steadfast in our mission to drive innovation."

