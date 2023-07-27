Focus Lighting Q1 FY24 Net profit up 309 per cent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27: Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited. (NSE –FOCUS), engaged in manufacturing & innovative lighting solutions of LED lights and fixtures, announced its unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY24.

Consolidated Key Financials at a Glance:

Q1 FY24:

- Revenues of Rs 52.98 crore, YoY growth of 96.69 per cent

- EBITDA of Rs 12.77 crore, YoY growth of 289.48 per cent

- EBITDA Margin is 24.10 per cent, YoY growth is 1193Bps.

- Net Profit of Rs 9.17 crore, YoY growth of 308.89 per cent

- Net Profit Margin is 17.30 per cent, YoY growth of 898 Bps.

- EPS at Rs 7.02, YoY growth of 217.65per cent

Commenting on the performance, Amit Sheth, Managing Director of Focus Lighting & Fixtures said, "Our growth journey continues to thrive, propelled by an unwavering commitment to product development, cutting-edge research, and the delivery of industry-leading solutions to our esteemed clients. The continuous surge in demand for our products across all business verticals serves as a powerful catalyst for our accomplishments. Also, our exceptional performance underscores the successful realization of economies of scale in our operations.

As we eagerly look to the future, we anticipate unparalleled growth prospects driven not only by the government's resolute focus on railways, infrastructural projects, and the restoration of historical and worship sites but also by the flourishing retail industry. These combined factors promise to open up new avenues of success and further propel our company's expansion.”

