Focus Lighting Receives Rs 10.5 Crore LED Lighting Order from LT for Infrastructure Project

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16: Focus Lighting & Fixtures Limited.(NSE – FOCUS), engaged in manufacturing & innovative lighting solutions of LED lights and fixtures, has secured a significant commercial order from Larsen & Toubro Limited – Construction Division. The order, valued at ₹10.5 Cr, is for the manufacture, supply, and delivery of advanced LED lighting and fixtures, to be executed over a period of eight months.

This development marks a major milestone for Focus Lighting as it strengthens its portfolio of marquee clients and underscores the company's growing reputation as a dependable partner in the infrastructure and construction ecosystem. The company will supply a range of high-performance LED lighting systems that are designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern infrastructure projects.

Commenting upon milestone achieved, Mr. Amit Sheth, Managing Director of Focus Lighting & Fixtures said, “We are delighted to have been chosen by Larsen & Toubro for this significant order. L&T is one of India's most respected infrastructure companies, and this collaboration is a strong validation of our capabilities in terms of product quality, compliance, and timely delivery.

This order reflects the growing importance of advanced lighting solutions in infrastructure projects that demand both performance and aesthetics. We look forward to delivering customized lighting systems that meet L&T's stringent technical standards.

This partnership not only strengthens our presence in the infrastructure segment but also opens up exciting new opportunities for us to support large-scale, technically demanding projects across the globe.”

With the Indian infrastructure sector projected to grow rapidly, Focus Lighting is well-positioned to support future projects through its proven expertise, efficient production systems, and commitment to delivering high-quality lighting solutions. The company aims to leverage this momentum by expanding its footprint across government, urban, and industrial infrastructure projects.

