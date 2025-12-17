FocusOn Interiors Strengthens Market Position with the acquisition of Riya Enterprises

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 17: FocusOn Interiors Decorators Pvt. Ltd.- a leading name in corporate and industrial space design, announced its merger with Riya Enterprises, a company known for its exceptional project capabilities and experience across NBFC segment. Both the entities will operate under a new brand identity 'FocusOn Interiors' and offer a combined strength of both the organizations to accelerate growth and enhance productivity and position itself as one of India's most competitive design and interiors organization.

The merger will help FocusOn Interiors offer a rare mix of luxury grade design excellence, quick execution, cost efficient delivery in the shortest possible time frame with superior quality for its elite clientele. Its strategic positioning will focus on sustainable and high quality interior solutions, budget friendly execution, premium design and quick turnaround time.

The company will be driven under the leadership of Mr. Raja Khan as Chairman. Various other leadership roles and organizational structure will be aligned with the entity's existing framework to ensure a smooth and consistent transition.

As part of its expansion strategy, FocusOn Interiors will also open offices in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata over the period of time and also strengthen its presence in these regions to offer its services. The company also plans to hire teams to support its expanded operations, technology adoption, and service delivery footprint.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raja Khan, said, "The new identity represents innovation, excellence and speed. It is a significant milestone in our journey to become one of the leading trusted design and build partners in the country. The new entity is a powerhouse that is capable of delivering projects at unmatched speed and efficiency which has been the industry's demand for a long time.

About FocusOn Interiors

Headquartered in Gurgaon, FocusOn Interior was founded in 2017 by Raja Khan and Shanu Khan as a small sized interior design fit out set up. Since its inception, the interior decor firm has distinguished itself as one of the nation's leading providers of turnkey fit-out solutions for workplaces, office space and commercial complexes. With its core values CQET (Consistency, Quality, Economical and Time Efficiency), FocusOn concentrates on consistent innovation and attention to details and ensures uncompromising quality in design and execution. The company offers economical solutions for interior design requirements that blend creativity with cost-efficiency without compromising on creativity and quality. Another feature which keeps FocusOn ahead of its competitors is time Efficiency to ensure on-time delivery without compromising quality, making every project a timely success.

