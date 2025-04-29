FOHE 2025: Vidyashilp University Champions the Future of Higher Education

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29: Vidyashilp University proudly hosted its flagship annual event, FOHE - Future of Higher Education 2025, a remarkable celebration that brought together visionaries, educators, students, and industry leaders. The event showcased Vidyashilp's unwavering commitment to interdisciplinary excellence, innovation, and the future of transformative education.

The day commenced with a solemn lamp-lighting ceremony, invoking the blessings of the Almighty and setting a tone of reverence, hope, and aspiration. Distinguished dignitaries, faculty members, students, parents, and future students gathered in unity to celebrate the spirit of learning and collaboration.

The honourable Vice Chancellor of Vidyashilp University, Prof. P.G. Babu, set the guiding vision for the day, emphasizing the University's commitment to fostering interdisciplinary education.

He shared, "In the vibrant tapestry of India, where tradition meets innovation, Vidyashilp University stands as a beacon of hope and knowledge. As we embrace the complexities of our economy, we recognize that the unemployment rate reflects both challenges and opportunities. It has become imperative to foster interdisciplinary learning by investing in arts and sciences to bridge skill mismatches that are essential for navigating today's dynamic landscape."

Prof. Babu further highlighted key initiatives such as the Legal Clinics, Makerspace, and Design Labs special laboratories that promote experiential learning, innovation, and creativity. He spoke about the presence of faculty with international repute, bringing a global perspective to students, and announced that in the coming months, visiting international faculty would further enrich Vidyashilp's dynamic academic environment.

Rahul Anand, Chief of Institutional Advancement at Vidyashilp University, continued the momentum with an evocative address. He noted, "We are living through one of the most dynamic chapters in India's growth story. At Vidyashilp, we believe that true education empowers students to transcend disciplines, think critically, and engage empathetically with the world. Our students are encouraged to not only build careers but to craft lives of impact and meaning."

Dr. Tirthankar Patnaik, Chief Economist at the National Stock Exchange of India, delivered the keynote address, highlighting India's meteoric economic ascent. He emphasized the urgent need for educational institutions to nurture adaptability, analytical thinking, and technological leadership to prepare students for an increasingly dynamic global landscape.

Rashmi Bansal, celebrated author, inspirational motivator, and the bestselling writer of Stay Hungry, Stay Foolish, delivered a powerful session urging students to build real-world confidence. She stressed the importance of developing interpersonal communication, embracing challenges outside the digital realm, and learning from everyday experiences whether it be navigating public transport or solving complex, practical problems.

Throughout the day, Vidyashilp's interdisciplinary ethos came alive as students showcased pioneering projects, blending data science, management, economics, psychology, design, and law:

* Applied Robotics for Business Insight:VURA, an interactive robot built by undergraduate students, integrates natural language processing and machine learning to support business decision-making. Designed to simplify data analysis and evolve through user interaction, VURA exemplifies how management education seamlessly blends with technical prototyping at Vidyashilp.

* Assistive Systems for Patient Care:MEERA, an emotion-sensing robot, developed by students, enhances patient experience in clinical environments. Built with embedded sensors and AI, MEERA detects emotional and behavioural cues in real time, responding with context-aware, emotionally intelligent interactions demonstrating how psychology, design, and robotics converge for human-centered innovation.

These cutting-edge innovations exemplified how Vidyashilp's interdisciplinary learning framework encourages students to not just excel academically, but to solve meaningful, real-world problems.

A stimulating panel discussion, moderated by Dr. Tania Islam, featured Prof. Umesh Mahtani, Dr. Tirthankar Patnaik, and Rashmi Bansal, who explored the critical convergence of academia and industry. They underscored the importance of resilience, creativity, and agility for students aspiring to lead in tomorrow's fast-evolving global workforce.

Alumni voices, including Varun Dev (CEO, UCAM) and Shashwati Rao (Business Manager, Apple India), offered compelling testimony to Vidyashilp's transformative impact, demonstrating how interdisciplinary education had equipped them for leadership in global arenas.

Student leaders such as Lakshanya Vishwanath and Vaishnavi A S added youthful vibrancy to the day, highlighting how ethics, critical thinking, and empathy are not just ideals at Vidyashilp they are a lived experience.

FOHE 2025 concluded on a high note, reaffirming Vidyashilp University's position as a pioneering institution nurturing bold, compassionate, and future-ready leaders a place where innovation meets purpose, and every learner becomes a changemaker.

