Fonos Sees Monthly Active Users Increase to 6X with CleverTap’s Personalized Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, & HCMC, Vietnam, July 15: CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, has announced its partnership with Fonos, a Vietnamese audio content start-up. Through this collaboration, Fonos aims to enhance its customer engagement strategies, drive substantial revenue growth, and streamline its marketing efforts. CleverTap's advanced user segmentation, real-time analytics, and data-driven insights have helped Fonos take strategic decisions about their marketing strategies and deliver personalized experiences to users.

Fonos sought to streamline its marketing efforts through advanced automation and enable highly personalized engagement with its busy users. After a thorough evaluation, Fonos chose CleverTap for its real-time RFM (recency, frequency, and monetary) segmentation capabilities, which underpin omnichannel lifecycle marketing and automated, personalized communication.

Since implementing CleverTap's all-in-one engagement platform, Fonos has witnessed the following impact:

25% higher month-on-month growth rate in MAU (monthly active users)

20% email open rates, which is higher than industry benchmarks

10% open rate for in-app messages

Nguyen Hong Nhung, Head of Growth Marketing at Fonos, said, “Our goal has always been to act as a ‘daily companion' for our users, and CleverTap's robust platform empowers us to engage users contextually in real-time. The advanced analytics and seamless integration provided by CleverTap has transformed our customer engagement strategies. We are confident that this partnership will help us achieve our growth plans, scale our business, and enhance the overall customer experience.”

Sidharth Pisharoti, Chief Revenue Officer at CleverTap, said, “In today’s fast-paced digital world, audio formats have surged in popularity, providing a convenient and immersive experience for users. This trend is particularly pronounced in Vietnam, which boasts the highest yearly podcast listenership in Southeast Asia, with about 70% of the internet population tuning in. Our partnership with Fonos is particularly exciting given the company’s accelerated growth since its inception and the booming audio space. By leveraging our advanced segmentation and real-time analytics, Fonos has been delivering tailored experiences that meet the unique needs of its diverse audience, fostering greater loyalty and driving sustainable growth. WithCleverTap, Fonos witnessed a five-fold increase in the absolute number of monthly active users over six months. We look forward to continuing this journey together, empowering Fonos to become the daily companion for millions of users.”

About Fonos



Fonos, a Vietnamese audio content start-up, is one of the prominent players in this exciting landscape, with an accelerated growth momentum since 2020. With subscription services covering 1500 pieces of original content, 200+ podcast channels, and 1200+ copyrighted audiobooks, it is the #1 audiobook app on both Apple AppStore and Google Play Store in Vietnam. For more Information visit :https://fonos.vn/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fonosvn

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the all-in-one engagement platform that helps brands unlock limitless customer lifetime value by helping them create personalized experiences to retain their most valuable customers. The platform empowers businesses to orchestrate experiences for individuals across their lifecycles and design personalized journeys that span a lifetime. It offers analytics that encompasses every aspect of the lifecycle, enabling businesses to measure and optimize each experience in real-time. Its unique AI capability is insightful, empathetic, and prescriptive, facilitating smarter and faster decisions. The all-in-one platform unifies experiences from every touchpoint, paving the way for a new era of customer engagement.

The platform is powered by TesseractDB™ – the world's first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering both speed and economies of scale.

CleverTap is trusted by 2000 customers, including Electronic Arts, TiltingPoint, Gamebasics, Big Fish, MobilityWare, TED, English Premier League, TD Bank, Carousell, AirAsia, Papa John's, and Tesco.

Backed by leading investors such as Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, Accel, CDPQ, and 360 One, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with presence in New York, São Paulo, Bogota, Mexico City, London, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Singapore, Jakarta, and Ho Chi Minh.

