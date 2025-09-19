Food inflation for farm and rural labourers stays in negative zone during August

New Delhi, Sep 19 The year-on-year inflation rates based on the all-India consumer price index for agricultural labourers (CPI-AL) and rural labourers (CPI-RL) for August this year were estimated at 1.07 per cent and 1.26 per cent, respectively, figures released by the Ministry of Labour & Employment on Thursday showed.

The food inflation for agricultural and rural labourers stayed in the negative zone at (-) 0.55 per cent and (-) 0.28 per cent, respectively, as prices of food items fell during the month due to increased production.

The inflation rate for agricultural and rural labourers was marginally higher than the 0.77 per cent and 1.01 per cent in July. The inflation rate declined for 9 consecutive months till July, coming as a welcome relief for these vulnerable segments that are hit hardest by spiralling prices. It also leaves more money in their hands to buy a wider range of goods, leading to a better lifestyle.

The Labour Bureau, under the Ministry of Labour & Employment, has revised the base year of the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers to 2019=100 since June this year. These indices are based on data collected from a set of 787 sample villages across 34 States and UTs.

The newly constructed CPI – AL & RL series (Base: 2019=100) replaces the earlier 1986-87=100 series.

The revised series has significantly enhanced the scope and coverage and incorporated many methodological changes in order to make the indices more robust.

Calculation of prices of PDS items has been done using the admissibility concept instead of availability as in the old series; the revised series covers 34 states and UTs as against 20 states in the old series; prices are collected from 787 sample villages as against 600 villages in the old series; and cover 150–200 items as against 65–106 items in the old series.

