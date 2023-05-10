Foodism launches a 'One-Stop' solution for all things food

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 10 (/PRNewswire): Foodism, the social networking platform for food enthusiasts and professionals, is taking a significant leap with the launch of its new and improved one-stop destination app. The app aims to connect individuals and businesses in the food industry through a centralized platform that facilitates knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and talent acquisition.

Foodism has launched a new app with the aim of creating a centralized platform where individuals and businesses can easily find and connect with the appropriate people and opportunities. The improved app offers features that allow users to build a professional network within the food industry, discover online and offline food events, and explore new opportunities. The app offers a wide range of features, including work opportunities, portfolio creation, and event listings. Individuals can showcase their skills, connect with potential employers, and learn new techniques. Brands and business owners can expand their network, connect with potential customers and suppliers, and discover new opportunities.

"Our vision is to create a thriving food industry ecosystem that fosters innovation, creativity, and growth. With the launch of our app, we aim to empower individuals and businesses in the food industry by providing them with a platform to connect, share knowledge, and collaborate," said Vyom Shah, Founder of Foodism.

From home chefs to food photographers, content creators, professional chefs, caterers, and more, anyone and everyone from the food industry can be our target audience. The new and improved Foodism app is all set to create a revolution in the food industry, empowering the food community and making it easier to connect, grow and thrive.

Founded in 2019 by Vyom Shah, Foodism is a social networking platform that empowers a community of food lovers, enthusiasts, and professionals to share, communicate and conduct business via the Foodism app. Today it has grown to be a strong community of 8000 members from across the world. The mission of Foodism is to bring the food community globally closer and facilitate empowerment and growth within the food industry.

