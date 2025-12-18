foodpanda Strengthens Merchant Care with Record Onboarding Milestone in Asia

PRNewswire

Singapore, December 18: foodpanda today announced a double-digit year-on-year increase in merchant sign-ups across Asia, underscoring its growing role as a trusted growth partner for local businesses. The milestone reflects foodpanda's ongoing commitment to merchant care and success across Asia Pacific (APAC).

Turning challenges into growth opportunities

To help merchants navigate an increasingly competitive environment, foodpanda has introduced a range of initiatives across the region. These efforts span four key areas:

1. Personalised Support: Dedicated account managers and streamlined onboarding processes ensure merchants receive hands-on care from day one, helping them get online and reach customers quickly. In Taiwan, foodpanda partnered with the Commerce Development Research Institute (CDRI) and Asia Marketing Transformation Alliance (AMT) to form the country's first Restaurant Transformation Advisory Team, offering consultant-led coaching, data analysis of over 1 billion orders, and tailored action plans to help SMEs digitise and grow.

2. Growth Tools: foodpanda is supporting merchant growth through AI-driven recommendations, offering vendors tailored insights to strengthen and expand their businesses. This AI capability is already being piloted in Singapore. Through solutions such as panda ads, retail media integrations, and data insights dashboards, foodpanda empowers merchants to attract new customers, optimise operations, and scale their business performance. For instance, Singapore's Jaggi's cafe grew monthly orders fivefold after adopting these tools, showing measurable merchant success.

3. Financial Access: In partnership with platforms like Funding Societies and AEON Bank in Malaysia and Bangladesh, foodpanda offers financing programmes that help small businesses invest in expansion and manage cash flow more effectively. In Hong Kong, foodpanda has strategically collaborated with major banks, payment partners and card schemes, co-creating campaigns and attractive offerings, to drive additional orders for valued merchants and support their long-term growth.

4. Recognition and Local Campaigns: foodpanda celebrates its diverse merchant community through initiatives such as Local Heroes campaigns, merchant awards, and appreciation events, spotlighting standout businesses that exemplify innovation and community spirit.

"Merchants are at the heart of foodpanda's ecosystem," said Giuseppe Randazzo, Chief International Officer at foodpanda APAC. "Every local business that joins our platform strengthens the communities we serve. Our mission is to help them thrive, with human-first support, smart technology, and partnerships that unlock real growth opportunities."

Local businesses are finding ways to thrive

Local businesses across the region are finding new ways to thrive. Across foodpanda's network, merchant growth continues to accelerate, with the number of active partners steadily rising and many reporting significant sales uplift after joining the platform.

These stories reflect foodpanda's role as a trusted growth partner - combining smart technology with human connection to help businesses stay competitive and future-ready in a digital-first world.

Looking ahead: Deepening merchant care across Asia

Building on this momentum, foodpanda will expand its merchant care programme across all 10 Asia-Pacific markets in 2026. This includes scaling initiatives such as panda ads, financing partnerships, and merchant recognition programs to reach more SMEs, from family-run hawker stalls to household brands.

"Research has shown that F&B spaces in malls have expanded roughly five times over the last decade, further intensifying the competition merchants face. Hence our goal is to create an ecosystem where every business, no matter its size, can thrive," added Giuseppe Randazzo, Chief International Officer at foodpanda APAC. By combining local insights with regional expertise, we're helping merchants turn everyday challenges into lasting success."

About foodpanda APAC

foodpanda is a leading on-demand delivery platform in Asia dedicated to bringing consumers a wide range of food, groceries and more, quickly and conveniently. Powered by technology and operational excellence, foodpanda is spearheading the growth of quick-commerce (q-commerce) across the region with its network of retail partners, as well as pandamart cloud stores to provide more on-demand options beyond the millions of food delivery options. foodpanda operates across 10 markets in Asia Pacific - Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Malaysia, Pakistan, Taiwan, Philippines, Bangladesh, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar. foodpanda is a subsidiary of Delivery Hero, a global leader of the food delivery industry. For more information, visit www.foodpanda.com.

