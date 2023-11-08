Foodrik - India's Chana Sattu healthy snacking brand clocks 3x growth this year

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 8: Foodrik has clocked 3x revenue growth in the first 6 months of the retail launch of its range of superfood Chana Sattu Nutrition Bars and Baked Bites. Discover Foodrik, which has taken Chana Sattu - the traditional superfood of India, and converted it into an exciting range of Chana Sattu-based nutrition bars and bites.

The brand was launched in late 2021 and, until now, it exclusively operated online. The offline retail launch in Delhi NCR has been a game changer for Foodrik. The brand's Chana Sattu-based snacks have achieved a strong product-market fit, and it anticipates reaching EBITDA profitability by early 2024.

Building on this success, this festive season, and in the international year of millets, Foodrik has launched its Chana Sattu and Ragi-based "Foodrik Baked Bites". Apart from Ragi and Chana Sattu, they have Almonds and Cashews and use 100% butter. They have no maida, artificial flavours, colours, and preservatives. The protein and fibre in these bites make them a very healthy option for daily snacking. New variants like cocoa, jeera, and coffee will be launched soon.

Since its inception, the products have garnered several positive customer feedback and reviews. Their competitive price point has resonated well with consumers. The positive feedback on the product, along with consumer interest in Chana Sattu as a healthy snacking option, is now propelling the company's expansion to a nationwide presence across India.

The three nutrition energy bars available in the market are the Choco Nutri bar, the Strawberry Choco Fudge bar, and the Choco Fruit and Nut bar. Apart from Chana Sattu, it also has many other healthy ingredients like - Almonds, Oats, Dates, Honey, Raisins, Strawberry and Orange. The excellent nutritional value of Chana Sattu and other ingredients makes these bars a natural source of protein, fibre, and iron.

Foodrik wanted to create a new-age brand that takes traditional superfoods of India and converts them into tasty, fun, and healthy snacks. Superfoods like Ragi and other millets have become very popular among health-conscious consumers. Chana Sattu which was a staple food of our ancestors and is still very popular in many parts of India, is now falling out of favour by the new generation. Thus, was born the range of products using Chana Sattu as the hero ingredient with the product tagline - "Sattu ki Shakti".

Mayank Sinha, the founder of Foodrik, left his high-profile job in the healthcare industry to establish Foodrik. Reflecting on his journey and the motivating factors that led to the inception of Foodrik, Mayank said, "I have held senior management positions in both Indian and International markets in the healthcare industry. During my extensive corporate experience, I used to travel globally and was inspired by products in various countries where local ingredients were used to make convenient, healthy, and tasty products. When I returned to India, I was struck by the problem of how consumers struggled with finding tasty snacks that are also healthy and are made of our traditional superfoods. These were the inspiration to start Foodrik as a healthy snacking company, using traditional Indian superfoods, especially Chana Sattu.".

Based on this insight, Foodrik worked with food technologists and nutritionists along with extensive inputs from consumers to design healthy snacks for all age groups. The bars are preservative and trans-fat-free and have no artificial flavours or colours. The chewy and crispy texture along with a light coating of chocolate has been a hit with all age groups. The baked bites have no preservatives, artificial flavours, colours, maida and vegetable fats.

The Chana Sattu nutrition energy bars and baked bites are rapidly gaining traction within the health-conscious snacking market. Foodrik is presently in the process of nationwide expansion and engaged in discussions with various strategic partners to boost this growth.

