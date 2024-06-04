Football Legend Patrice Evra Joins Sony Sports Network's Studio Show for the Live Coverage of the Biggest Football Festival of the Year, UEFA EURO 2024

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: Leading broadcaster, Sony Sports Network is thrilled to announce former France football team captain Patrice Evra as one of the expert panellists for their live coverage of the biggest football tournament of this year- UEFA Euro 2024. Evra will join the eminent panel of experts on their flagship studio show Football Extraaa during the UEFA EURO 2024 to enrich the experience of the viewers with their excellent analysis of each of the matches.

The 'Home of Football in India' - Sony Sports Network will broadcast the much-anticipated UEFA EURO 2024 LIVE across Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD, Sony Ten 5 SD & HD.

Patrice Evra is one of the most decorated football players, who earned 81 international caps from 2004-2016. The former defender played 725 matches in club football, which included 379 matches for Manchester United from 2006-2014. He also featured in 82 matches for Juventus from 2014-2017. The left-back was part of five title-winning Premier League campaigns with Manchester United. He also lifted the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup with the English club. Moreover, Evra was also part of the Serie A-winning Juventus team in 2015 and 2016.

Evra has also won multiple accolades as he was adjudged the UNFP Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year in 2003-04. He went on to make it to the UNFP Ligue 1 Team of the Year 2003-04, PFA Premier League Team of the Year thrice (2006-07, 2008-09, 2009-10), FIFA FIFPro World XI: 2009 and the UEFA Team of the Year in 2009.

Since his countless footballing achievements, Patrice's focus has been to give back to others: whether it be joining the fight to end violence against children or promoting gender equality through charitable affiliations, spreading positivity with his I Love This Game movement or shining a light on racism and mental health issues in football.

Comments:

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India:

"We are delighted to have football legend Patrice Evra join our eminent panel for the biggest football tournament of this year, UEFA EURO 2024. Evra's larger than life personality along with his experience, knowledge, and understanding of the sport will ensure a rich experience for our viewers. At Sony Sports Network, our commitment is to provide our audience with the best viewing experience of the marquee tournament, both on and off the pitch which makes Evra the perfect addition to the UEFA EURO 2024 panel."

Patrice Evra, former France captain & UEFA EURO 2024 panellist on Sony Sports Network:

"India holds a special place in my heart. I had a magnificent time in the country during my last visit and I cannot wait to follow this up with my partnership with Sony Sports Network for UEFA EURO 2024. Sony Sports Network has a great legacy as the Home of football in India and I am looking forward to contributing own experience and knowledge during the broadcast of the tournament. UEFA EURO 2024 is one of the biggest football tournaments in the world which will feature some of the best teams and players of Europe competing for the coveted trophy."

Eight out of the top 10 FIFA-ranked teams, including defending UEFA EURO champions Italy, will feature in the most-anticipated football tournament of the year as the hunt for the prestigious international title begins in Germany from 14 June 2024. Some of the most popular football players such as Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Harry Kane (England), Christian Eriksen (Denmark), Kylian Mbappe (France) and Manuel Neuer (Germany) will be seen in action during the competition. The flagbearers of European football will don their national colours and guns for glory at the biggest stage.

For the latest updates from the world of sport, follow the Sony Sports Network on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor