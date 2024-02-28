For Entity One Entertainment Solutions Private Ltd. Sky Is the Limit!

New Delhi (India), February 28: PR, Marketing and Event Management company Entity One Entertainment Solutions Private Limited was recently awarded with the Best PR and Corporate Communications Agency Award held by prestigious Bollywood Town Lifestyle Awards 2024. As Girish Wankhede was travelling that day for some work, his colleague Ms. Purti Havle received the award on his behalf. Ms. Purti has been leading the PR team and has been instrumental in creating a lot of buzz and excitement about the brand.

Highlighting the achievements of his company and expressing his happiness for winning the award, Mr. Girish Wankhede said, “When our company was chosen for the award, it was one of the most joyous occasions for all of us. Even after 9 years of starting the company we feel that this is just the beginning for us and we all work with the same enthusiasm. We keep floating newer ideas, newer ways to service our clients and give value for their money.”

Entity One Entertainment Solutions Private Limited is an PR, marketing and event management company whose impressive list of clientele and talents is growing with every passing day. The new entrant to the list is Country Club. Entity One has been entrusted with the task of handling the PR and marketing of the Club.

Entity One has been serving various clients for the past 9 years. It is pertinent to know that Entity One is the brain child of Mr Girish Wankhede who started this company as a PR and marketing agency after leaving behind PVR Cinemas where he was the National Head of the popular cinema chain. His experience of more than a decade in the multiplexes encouraged him to start a marketing agency of his own which also works in the area of film distribution. His company is also known for doing syndication for various films. Notably, his PR, marketing and event management agency has its own vertical which is now gaining a lot of momentum.

Mr. Girish Wankhede has been relentlessly working for the last 9 years to take his company to the newer heights. Even during Covid he was unstoppable and was tirelessly working and catering his various clients who are into cinemas, real estates and other businesses.

It is interesting to know that n the last 9 years, Mr. Girish Wankhede has distributed around 25 films during which his company Entity One had handled various aspects of distribution work including marketing, promotion of the film, media planning, digital promotions, corporate communications and public relations. Soon his company also started adding independent clients for Public relations and media management. He recently accomplished the task of effectively handling the PR of prestigious township project Kanakia Silicon Valley which was recently launched with much fun fare in the presence of actor R Madhavan and ex ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.

The USP of Entity One is that the company has access to different kinds of celebrities which allows them to make them take part in various campaigns handled by the company. In the last couple of years Entity One has grown leaps and bounds. Recently, it has also added Cineport cinemas as cinema chain, a hotel chain, a very well-known jewellery brand and has also added a very prestigious expo brand to their clientele list. Increasing their verticals, Entity One recently also got associated themselves with Midday Showbiz Awards, Maharashtra Gaurav Awards and several such award shows where they handled the entire PR and communication aspect of the events.

