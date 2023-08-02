For Safe and Long-Lasting Results Doctors Advise Technology Driven Liposuction Surgery

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 2: The influence of technology in healthcare has been a game-changer, especially when it comes to the surgical management of various diseases. This has rekindled hopes among thousands of people looking to fight life-threatening conditions like Obesity. Liposuction Surgery, a globally popular cosmetic surgery, is the best example.

Curls & Curves Cosmetic Surgery Centre is one of the most advanced surgical centres and is offering permanent results. Dr Girish, of Curls & Curves Cosmetic Surgery Centre in Bangalore and a leading cosmetic surgeon in India emphasizes and advises that in the best interest of the patient’s health, Liposuction Surgery is the best option to defeat obesity. The results of Liposuction are long-lasting and permanent.

Human beings are vulnerable to various changes that the body goes through over periods of time. Even when they keep themselves fit and active, there still can be phases where people could be subjected to a sedentary lifestyle, leading to a deep impact.

“Variations in diet combined with lack of physical activity can lead to accumulation of fat deposits in different parts of the body affecting our very existence along with genetic predisposition for obesity,” says Dr Girish.

Dr Girish has combined technology with surgical expertise brilliantly to help people with results, more than what they would have expected. “While traditional methods of treatments are available to cure conditions like excess fat deposits, it has been observed that they do not give long-lasting and permanent results. Technology-driven surgical interventions like ultrasonic liposuction and power-assisted liposuction are safe and give long-lasting results, especially when performed by a cosmetic surgeon with specific experience and skill sets,” he adds.

Dr Girish has performed many successful Liposuction surgeries in Bangalore and hence stresses that Liposuction is an evidence-based surgery procedure. Parallelly, a pinch test is also performed to confirm that whatever fat is left behind after the successful removal, is just normal fat.

Liposuction in combination with the latest technology is very safe, leaves no scars, and expedites recovery with very little to negligible after-effects.

To obtain more information on Liposuction Surgery and an appointment with Dr Girish, please visit https://curlsncurves.com/.

