For the First Time in Maharashtra, 59 Mumukshus Receive Auspicious Jain Diksha Muhurat; Over 5,000 Devotees Attend

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: Maharashtra witnessed a historic spiritual moment on 23 November, as 59 Mumukshus received the auspicious Muhurat for Collective Diksha for the first time in the state. The grand ceremony was held in the divine presence of Jain Acharya Somsoondersurisji, Shreyansprabhsurisji, and Yogatilaksurisji. More than 200 Shraman Bhagwants and 500+ Shramani Bhagwants graced the occasion.

Over 5,000 devotees gathered inside a massive 14,000 sq. ft. pandal, with several dignitaries including Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Bharat Shah, along with many guests, marking their presence. The event was sponsored by renowned philanthropist Shri Babulalji Mishrimalji Bhansali.

The 5-day Diksha Ceremony will be organised from 4 February 2026 to 8 February 2026 in Borivali (West), Mumbai, by the organisation Adhyatma Parivar. The Mumukshus have come from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and even from the United States. Among them are 18 men and 41 women, all inspired by the teachings and spiritual guidance of Acharya Yogatilaksurisji.

The youngest among them is 7-year-old Tahtiben Sameerbhai Shah, while the oldest Mumukshu is 70-year-old Harkchandji Bachraji Bhansali, a stainless-steel businessman. More than 15 highly educated youngsters, including NRI seekers, have also chosen to renounce worldly lifeamong them are Sujataben Rajanbhai Vohra (66 years, USA) and Sangeetaben Sanjaybhai Shah (63 years). From Raipur, members of a single familyAshishbhai, Aryanbhai, Ayushbhai (14 years) and Ritubenwill take Diksha. Other notable names include Harshilbhai (Mumbai CA), Jainambhai (IT Engineer, Mumbai), and Sakshiben (PhD Physics, Hinganghat, Nagpur).

Acharya Yogatilaksurisji holds a uniquely revered place in the Jain community. He is the only Jain Acharya to have bestowed over 350 Dikshas in the past 10 years, and currently has more than 100 disciples, considered an extraordinary accomplishment in Jain Dharma.

With the presence of Mumukshus from various Indian states and the USA, thousands of devotees, and highly respected Jain Acharyas, this collective Diksha Muhurat became a moment of pride, devotion, and spiritual radiance for the entire Jain community.

