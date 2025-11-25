Forbes India Names Genovation Among the Key Innovators Shaping the Future of AI in its DGEMS 2025 "Select 200" List

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 25: Genovation Technological Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a company at the forefront of building secure and responsible AI for mission-critical environments, has been named to the Forbes India and D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit (DGEMS) 2025 'Select 200', a distinguished list honouring Indian enterprises with strong global potential, clarity of vision, and measurable technological impact.

This recognition places Genovation among an elite cohort of innovation-driven organisations contributing to India's emergence as a global AI powerhouse. The company earned its position for developing one of India's first privacy-first, cost-efficient agentic AI systems purpose-built for defence, industrial, and other high-assurance sectors.

At the heart of Genovation's achievement is Mentis, its flagship platform powered by secure Small Language Models (SLMs) and protected through end-to-end encryption. Engineered for environments where data sovereignty and reliability are paramount, Mentis integrates human-aligned autonomous intelligence, explainability, and agent-based reasoning, delivering adaptive, high-performance AI without compromising security, compliance, or operational control.

Anurita Das, Founder & CEO of Genovation, shared her thoughts on the recognition: "Being included in the Forbes India DGEMS 2025 Select 200 is a meaningful milestone for us. At Genovation, our mission has always been to build a trusted AI ecosystem rooted in privacy, transparency, and human alignment. Mentis represents that vision, and this acknowledgement strengthens our commitment to bringing secure, responsible AI to organisations in India and across the world."

The DGEMS 2025 summit in New Delhi convened leading founders, policymakers, global investors, diplomats, and multinational CXOs to spotlight businesses driving the next era of global mobility and innovation. The Select 200 list assesses companies on technological differentiation, readiness for international scale, innovation maturity, and real-world impact, identifying those poised to become global category leaders.

About Genovation

Founded in 2021 by NASA-trained AI specialist Anurita Das, Genovation develops human-first autonomous AI systems for high-stakes sectors such as defence, aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, and finance. Its flagship product, Mentis, is India's first affordable, ultra-secure agentic AI platform, offering 15x lower costs than OpenAI or Claude, complete data ownership, and seamless deployment across cloud, on-premise, and offline environments. Genovation holds two pending patents, is part of NVIDIA's Inception accelerator, and is actively pushing the boundaries of transparent, explainable, and privacy-centric AI for global impact.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor