Foreign diplomats gain insights into India's robust financial infrastructure, market reforms

New Delhi, June 9 India's robust financial infrastructure, market reforms, and the growing significance of Indian capital markets on the global stage was discussed in detail during a first-of-its-kind interaction held between the Heads of Foreign Mission in Delhi and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), in New Delhi on Monday.

The initiative launched the Foundation for Public Awareness and Policy (FPAP) brought together the diplomatic community in Delhi and NSE for an interaction titled 'Road to Viksit Bharat: Contribution of Capital Markets', highlighting the critical role of India's capital markets in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 as enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The exclusive interaction aimed at strengthening India's global partnerships through meaningful dialogues between the diplomatic community and key stakeholders in India's financial ecosystem, given that NSE is at the epicentre of this ecosystem. The interaction provided comprehensive insights into how India's capital markets serve as a gateway to the country's economic growth story and their pivotal contribution to India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The event brought together several heads of foreign mission in Delhi and Ashishkumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO of the NSE. The event was hosted and moderated by Vijay Chauthaiwale, Vice Chairman and Trustee, FPAP and renowned scientist. Anirban Ganguly, Chairman of FPAP was also present at the interaction.

"Great discussion with Ashishkumar Chauhan on NSE India's role in India's financial development. Impressive growth of the stock exchange. Thanks to Vijay Chauthaiwale for organising the event," Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, Ambassador of Denmark to India, posted on X after the interaction.

The session facilitated an in-depth understanding of India's robust financial infrastructure, market reforms, and the growing significance of Indian capital markets on the global stage. The informal and candid nature of the interaction facilitated valuable perspectives on investment opportunities, regulatory frameworks, and the transformative role of technology in India's financial sector evolution for the heads of the foreign missions in Delhi.

"At the FPAP, our dialogues with the heads of missions in Delhi strengthens India's global partnerships. Such interactions amplify public awareness and enable shape policies that aid India's growth trajectory. Economic growth is fundamental to attaining the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 as envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To this effect, the role of the National Stock Exchange is vital. NSE is the country's leading stock exchange, is the gateway to the Indian economy and the country's first fintech company, as well as the first technology leader. Through such interactions with institutions such as the NSE we aspire to bridge India's financial strength with global aspirations," said Chauthaiwale.

The interaction represented a significant milestone in showcasing India's financial market capabilities to the international diplomatic community and fostering deeper understanding of the country's economic potential and investment opportunities. The interaction emphasized India's remarkable journey in becoming a global financial hub, with discussions covering market depth, liquidity, and the innovative use of technology that has positioned NSE as a world-class exchange.

"Interacting with the heads of missions in Delhi underscores our commitment to positioning India's capital markets as a global benchmark, driving economic diplomacy and investor confidence. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman India has become the fourth largest capital market globally after USA, China (including Hong Kong) and Japan. India's market capitalization has increased over six times in 11 years from Rs 74 lakh crore i.e., US$ 1.2 trn as of May 2014 to about Rs. 450 lakh crores i.e., US$ 5.2 trn today. This surge reflects growing public trust in the Government of India, Indian entrepreneurs, and the country's future. Such interactions with the diplomatic community reinforce our commitment to Viksit Bharat by 2047," remarked NSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan.

The interaction also highlighted India's commitment to financial inclusion, sustainable finance initiatives, and the role of capital markets in channeling investments towards infrastructure development and economic growth. The heads of foreign missions expressed keen interest in understanding how India's capital market ecosystem supports both domestic and international investors while contributing to the broader economic development agenda.

The FPAP said that it plans to hold more such interactions between the diplomatic community and the NSE to facilitate awareness and comprehensive understanding of India's capital markets.

