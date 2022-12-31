Foreign investors turn net buyers in Indian stocks for second month

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have infused funds worth Rs 11,119 crore in Indian stock markets in the month of December and became net buyers for the second straight month, data from National Securities Depository showed.

In November, they invested Rs 36,239 crore in Indian stocks.

In September and October, they were net sellers amid the strong US dollar index, weak rupee, and tightening of monetary policy. The latest inflow of funds had supported Indian stock markets considerably.

Coming back to foreign investors, barring July, August, November, and December when they were net buyers, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) had been selling equities in the Indian markets for over a year, which started in October 2021 for various reasons.

Tightening monetary policy in advanced economies including rising demand for dollar-denominated commodities, and strength in the US dollar had triggered a consistent outflow of funds from Indian markets. Investors typically prefer stable markets in times of high market uncertainty.

So far in 2022, foreign portfolio investors overall sold Rs 121,439 crore worth of stocks in India on a cumulative basis, the latest data available on the NSDL website showed.

