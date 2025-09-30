Forevermark Diamond Jewellery Launches In India

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], September 30: Delhi sparkled brighter than ever as Forevermark Diamond Jewellery from De Beers Group, the world's leading diamond company, officially launched as a jewellery brand. Marking a landmark brand debut, Forevermark has chosen India as its lead market with the opening of its flagship store in New Delhi. The opening of the flagship New Delhi store marks a significant milestone in Forevermark's journey of bringing its global heritage, modern design sensibilities, and philosophy of discreet luxury to discerning natural diamond consumers.

A glittering two-day celebration in the capital city witnessed Forevermark Diamond Jewellery unveiling its contemporary collections and bold new vision to the city's tastemakers, creators, culture shapers, socialites, influencers, fashion icons, and jewellery connoisseurs.

Forevermark Diamond Jewellery's new positioning came to life through a curated journey of music, art, fashion and luxury storytelling. The celebrations unfolded as guests walked through immersive diamond experiences that highlighted the brand's uniqueness and the diamond's beauty. On stage, Sandrine Conseiller, CEO, Brands & Diamond Desirability at De Beers Group, and Shweta Harit, Global Senior Vice President at De Beers Group and CEO of Forevermark, unveiled the brand's new philosophy, reflecting a woman's many facets and encouraging her to see diamonds not only as adornment but as companions in her evolving journey. Guests were treated to a soulful self-composed rendition of the brand's manifesto by the talented Saba Azad. This was followed by a spectacular runway showcase featuring Forevermark's high jewellery line, where India's top models walked the ramp to the tunes of sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar. The evening culminated in a dazzling moment with multi-faceted entrepreneur Mira Kapoor, who embodied the brand's ethos of modern individuality, taking centerstage as the showstopper. She went on to inaugurate the first flagship store the following morning.

Speaking at the launch, Shweta Harit shared, "Launching Forevermark Diamond Jewellery in India with such a magical celebration has been truly special. Our philosophy, 'This One's For Me', is all about women celebrating themselves their individuality, their choices, their evolving journeys. India, with its deep love for diamonds and modern spirit, is the perfect place to begin this chapter. Through our new flagship store and collections, we want every woman to find a piece that feels personal, meaningful and uniquely hers."

Sandrine Conseiller added, "India has always been at the heart of the global diamond story, and with this launch we are opening an exciting new chapter. Forevermark Diamond Jewellery is about timeless beauty, modern artistry, and above all, celebrating women in all their brilliance."

The new flagship Forevermark store, located at South Extension 1, New Delhi, offers a luxury retail experience unlike any other a space where every visit feels like an occasion. Warm yet modern, the store blends international design with timeless elegance, celebrating women's individuality and self-expression at every touchpoint. Each collection reflects the brand's artistry and craftsmanship, designed to inspire and uplift while marking life's meaningful moments. To complement the in-store experience, Forevermark also unveiled its refreshed e-commerce platform, offering a seamless digital journey for today's luxury consumers.

With its refreshed identity and glittering debut, Forevermark Diamond Jewellery has set the stage for a sparkling new journey in India one that celebrates women, their stories and the many facets that make them shine.

For more information visit: https://in.forevermark.com/ & @debeersforevermark

Store Address: Forevermark Diamond Jewellery Store, B/324, South Extension-1, New Delhi - 110049

About Forevermark Diamond Jewellery

Forevermark Diamond Jewellery is the diamond jewellery brand from De Beers Group, the world's leading diamond company, a name synonymous with more than 135 years of expertise and heritage in the world of diamonds. Every Forevermark Diamond Jewellery creation celebrates life's most meaningful moments, featuring natural diamonds that are beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. Every Forevermark diamond bears a unique inscription, ensuring authenticity and making each piece deeply personal.

Formed over billions of years deep within the Earth, Forevermark diamonds are hand-selected for their exceptional quality, graded beyond the 4Cs in the pursuit of absolute beauty. Responsibly sourced and carefully cared for along their journey, they reflect the brand's commitment to creating a positive impact on the people and places its diamonds come from. Expertly crafted by master designers, Forevermark Diamond Jewellery combines modern artistry with timeless elegance. Each piece elevates the brilliance of its diamond while embodying the brand's enduring values of beauty, rarity, and responsibility.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784154/FOREVERMARK_DIAMOND_JEWELLERY_INDIA.jpg

