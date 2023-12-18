Forging Sustainable Revenues: A Partnership with Forever Living Products India

Mr. Harish Singla, Country Sales Manager at Forever Living Products India

New Delhi (India), December 18: Forever Living Products, a global leader in wellness and beauty, has made significant strides in India, not only by providing sustainable products but also by creating valuable entrepreneurship opportunities. This dual commitment to ecological responsibility and socio-economic development has positioned the company as a noteworthy contributor to India’s sustainable growth.

In 2022, India’s Direct Selling Industry witnessed a 5.4% growth in retail sales, propelling the country to the 11th position among the top markets for direct sellers. With retail sales reaching 3 billion dollars, India is making a mark in the global direct selling landscape, with the US leading the pack followed by Korea, Germany, China, Japan, and Malaysia.

At the core of Forever Living Products’ success lies its dedication to producing eco-friendly goods. From aloe vera-based skincare to nutritional supplements, the company prioritizes natural ingredients and environmentally conscious practices. This not only addresses the growing demand for sustainable products but also promotes responsible consumption among Indian consumers.

Mr. Harish Singla, Country Sales Manager at Forever Living Products India said that “FLP India actively promotes socio-economic advancement by creating entrepreneurship opportunities through the promotion of sustainable aloe vera-based products.

Simultaneously, Forever Living Products is nurturing entrepreneurship and offering business opportunities through its unique business model. Operating through a network of independent distributors, the company empowers individuals to become entrepreneurs and build their businesses. This approach has proven instrumental in providing flexible such opportunities, especially for women and those looking to supplement their income.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor