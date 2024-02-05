Forging Synergies- Marriott International Executives’ Visit to Auro University

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 5: Auro University recently hosted a visit by executives from Marriott International, a significant event that unfolded on January 11th and 12th, 2024. This occasion marked a comprehensive exploration of potential collaborations and partnerships.

In 2021, Auro University and Marriott International signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance training and learning opportunities for students and faculty members of the university, leveraging the industry connections that Marriott International brings to the table. The purpose of the recent visit, led by our founder-president, Shri HP Rama, was to strengthen the relationship between Marriott International and Auro University.

The first day began with a warm welcome of the executives through an aarti, tika, and garland ceremony by Auro University students. Led by Mr. Rama, the executives received an in-depth and personalized tour of our campus, providing a unique insight into the ethos and offerings of Auro University. The tour commenced with an introduction to Auro University, its history, academic programs, and its commitment to providing quality education. It showcased state-of-the-art facilities, including classrooms, a food production lab, a practice restaurant, a library, and recreational areas. The tour concluded at the Sri Aurobindo Integral Life Center (SAILC), dedicated to Sri Aurobindo's Vision and Thought on Integral Life. An interactive session featured Mr. Liam Brown (Group President, US and Canada) and Mr. Rajeev Menon (President, Asia Pacific Excluding China) sharing their journey and experience with Marriott.

On the second day, a fireside chat was organized with various Marriott International executives. The panel included Mr Loren Nalewanski (Vice President-Franchising), Mr Tushaar Agrawal (Senior Vice President-Franchising), Ms Jennie Benzon (Vice President-Franchising), Ms Sarah Downing (Vice President-Franchise Account Management), Ms Katherine Hammes (Vice President-Franchise Account Management), and Ms Cris Johnson (Area Vice President-Franchise Operations). The executives shared their industry expertise, leading to an engaging interaction between Marriott International executives, faculty members, and students of Auro University.

The visit of Marriott International executives, guided by Shri HP Rama, was a success, fostering a promising relationship between the two entities. We are optimistic about the potential collaborations that can emerge from this interaction and look forward to the fruitful partnership ahead.

About AURO University

AURO University, Surat, is one of the fastest-growing Universities in Gujarat, AURO University is inspired by the vision and teachings of Sri Aurobindo and The Divine Mother. It is a progressive centre for integral learning and leadership, where the mind, body and spirit are aligned and prepared to embark on a journey of lifelong enrichment for both the individual and the community. AURO University offers programs in Business, Hospitality Management, Law, Information Technology, Design, Journalism & Mass Communication, Liberal Arts, as well as Human Sciences and Sri Aurobindo Integral Life Centre (SAILC). For more information, please visit www.auro.edu.in

