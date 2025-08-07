Forkardt Hardinge Workholding India LLP Marks Name Change from Hardinge Machine Tools India LLP Celebrating Over 230 Years of Experience

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 7: Forkardt Hardinge Workholding India LLP, formerly known as Hardinge Machine Tools India LLP, is excited to announce that it has officially changed its name to Forkardt Hardinge Workholding India LLP, effective immediately. The Indian office is situated in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, and this rebranding marks a significant step in aligning with the newly launched Forkardt Hardinge brand.

Since Hardinge Inc.'s acquisition of Forkardt in 2013, both companies have been operating under shared ownership but continued to market themselves as separate brands. "However, the brands were under leveraged while trying to maintain separate identities," emphasizes Ryan Ervin, President of Forkardt Hardinge. In a strategic merger last year, the two companies combined to create Forkardt Hardinge Workholding as a unified brand, thus capitalizing on over 230 years of combined workholding experience.

As of August 5, 2025, the Indian entity will operate under the new name, which is designed to better reflect its dedication to providing high-quality workholding solutions. "Forkardt Hardinge has one of the most complete workholding product offerings in the industry," Ervin states. "This new brand will help existing and new customers understand everything Forkardt Hardinge has to offer."

With an extensive repertoire of over 200,000 SKUs, Forkardt Hardinge serves a diverse array of industries, offering products such as Lathe Collets, Swiss Collets & Guide Bushings, Power Chucks, and a range of Manual Workholding Solutions, Fixtures, and Custom Engineered Solutions.

"For over a combined 230 years, Forkardt Hardinge has been a global leader in machine tool accessories. Our solutions support manufacturers across nearly every sector," Ervin continues. "Our customer-first approach, paired with industry-leading quality and technology, makes Forkardt Hardinge the preferred partner for machine tool accessories."

Veerarajan Srinivasan, General Manager of Forkardt Hardinge Workholding India LLP, shares, "We started workholding operations in 1995 at Hyderabad, primarily focusing on automotive components. Our solution provider approach, coupled with a highly talented team and pan-India sales and service, has helped us establish ourselves as a market leader in the special workholding business. With the global merger of Forkardt & Hardinge brands and exceptional backing from our group companies in the US and Europe, we are more confident in delivering added value to our customers. Our new name symbolizes our stature as an independent workholding company, and we eagerly anticipate achieving new milestones with machine tool OEMs."

To learn more about Forkardt Hardinge Workholding India LLP and explore its product offerings, visit www.forkardthardinge.in or call +91-40-40020571 to speak with a Customer Service Representative.

About Forkardt Hardinge

Forkardt Founded in Duesseldorf, Germany in 1923, and Hardinge founded in Chicago in 1890, Forkardt and Hardinge have a long-standing legacy of excellence in machine tool accessories. With operational footprints in the USA, Germany, France, and India, the company is dedicated to investing further in the Indian market and expanding its business in the coming years.

Contact:

Forkardt Hardinge Workholding India LLP

Phone: +91-40-40020571

Email: info@forkardthardinge.in

Website: www.forkardthardinge.in

