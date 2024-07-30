Formation of the Bharat Development Commission: How It Will Operate

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 30: The Bharat Development Commission has been established with the primary goal of India's development. Modeled after large organizations, the Bharat Development Commission has been set up with a commitment to the holistic and comprehensive development of human resources. A strategy has been developed regarding how the commission will operate in the coming days. National President Rahul Mishra stated that thousands of people have joined the commission in a short time, and they will work robustly towards India's development. The organization will implement various programs nationwide, including education, higher education, training, research, skill development, employment and self-employment training, and startups. Additionally, the commission will focus on engaging youth, making several efforts to advance them.

Progressive plans have been created for urban and tribal areas, which will soon be rolled out. The Bharat Development Commission will soon begin efforts to provide the latest facilities for skill development, research, and enlightenment for the comprehensive development of society. The commission's core philosophy revolves around serious deliberation, discipline, logical decision-making, rule adherence, and ideological revolution, with every step aimed at national progress.

Rahul Mishra has established the Bharat Development Commission with the aforementioned objectives. A core committee meeting will be held soon, and a list of state in-charges across the country will be released. Currently, Amit Mishra, Sujeet Thakur, Kamlesh Verma,Kabeer Goswami and Rajhans Pandey are part of the core committee, tasked with expanding the organization across the nation.

