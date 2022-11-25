Former Chief Selector of BCCI says Sports is Not Just a Career for Backbenchers

The 14th Annual Sports Day of was held on 19th November 2022 at its school ground in the lush green sprawling lawns.

M.S.K. Prasad, former Indian Cricketer and chief selector of BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) graced the event as the Chief Guest. Football, Basketball, Lawn Tennis, Cricket, Swimming, track events under - 11, 13, 15, 17, and various other drills and performances were the highlights of the sports day. The stick yoga and pyramid formations by primary and senior grade students left the audience spellbound.

Addressing the exhilarating and spectacular Annual Sports Day, M.S.K. Prasad, said, "In the 21st century, sports is not just a career opted by backbenchers but is pursued by interest and zeal of the student. Schools should always make sure that sports and academics go hand in hand." He further inspired the students by giving examples from his life, achievements and vision. He wished and encouraged the students to take up sports as a daily activity in their lives.

The Chief Guest M.S.K. Prasad also inaugurated the newly built cricket ground at the school and declared the sports meet open. He discussed school activities with the UNICEF Team and the student Prefect Board of the school. He also pledged and signed the petition for the "Say No to Plastic" campaign being run by the Oakridge UNICEF team and expressed his opinions and comments about the initiative.

There were around 549 participants, and 444 medals were given away. These participants showcased the true spirit of sportsmanship. It was an exciting day for the students and parents of Oakridge and the end of the day was filled with lots of nostalgic memories of the eventful day. The celebration highlighted the importance of the sports and a sporting spirit to the future leaders.

OIS Visakhapatnam is a part of Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading premium school organization with 81 schools across 32 countries, offering a connected, global education.

The school has been consistently ranked No.1 International Day-cum-Boarding School in Andhra Pradesh & Visakhapatnam and has also been featured in Forbes and Fortune Magazine among the 'Great Indian Schools of 2018' and 'Future 50 Schools Shaping Success' respectively.

