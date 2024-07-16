Former CS Manoj Saunik appointed MahaRERA Chairman

Mumbai, July 16 The state Government has appointed former Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik as the Chairman of the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA).

Saunik will take over after the incumbent Chairman Ajit Mehta’s term ends on September 20.

Saunik, who retired as the Chief Secretary in December last year, is currently the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister.

The state housing department has issued the notification on Saunik’s appointment.

He was chosen by the selection committee from the shortlisted applicants for the post.

Saunik’s appointment came at a time when MahaRERA has been asking developers to upload updates about their projects on its site.

MahaRERA had served notices to about 16,000 real estate developers and promoters for not receiving satisfactory responses relating to information about their projects.

Besides, the MahaRERA is also in the midst of employing Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to grade the realty projects.

MahaRERA was established on March 8, 2017 for regulation and promotion of the real estate sector in the state.

The state government had appointed a retired bureaucrat Gautam Chaterjee as the first Chairman in May 2017. Thereafter, the government had appointed Mehta as his successor in February 2021.

