Former HPE India MD Som Satsangi Joins Vehere Board of Directors

New Delhi [India], October 14: Vehere, a leader in AI-powered Cyber Network Intelligence, today announced the appointment of Som Satsangi to its Board of Directors. With over four decades of experience in the IT and technology industry, Som brings exceptional leadership acumen and deep enterprise expertise that will help guide Vehere's next phase of growth and innovation.

Som recently retired as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) India, where he played a pivotal role in driving customer success, scaling operations, and leading HPE's "Make in India" strategy, establishing one of HPE's largest global campuses in India and reinforcing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

As a respected industry voice, Som has served as Chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) in India, and contributed to leadership forums including NASSCOM, CII, USISPF, and the World Economic Forum's South Asia Working Group. His focus on building a digitally empowered, knowledge-driven India aligns closely with Vehere's mission to secure the nation's critical digital infrastructure through innovation and AI-driven intelligence.

"Som's appointment marks a strategic milestone in Vehere's journey. His visionary leadership, deep understanding of India's enterprise landscape, and commitment to national digital advancement will be invaluable as Vehere continues to expand its footprint across enterprise and national security sectors. His belief in the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision perfectly complements Vehere's own mission to build globally competitive cybersecurity capabilities rooted in India," said Praveen Jaiswal, Co-founder and COO, Vehere.

Commenting on his appointment, Som Satsangi said, "Vehere's mission to empower organizations with real-time cyber intelligence resonates deeply with my belief in technology as a force for national resilience and innovation. As India continues to champion the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat movements, Vehere stands as a shining example of indigenous innovation driving global impact. I look forward to contributing to Vehere's vision of strengthening India's cybersecurity ecosystem and scaling its leadership worldwide."

